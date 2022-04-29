Dotson ready to add his skills to Commanders offense

That's a lot to put on a rookie, but fortunately for Dotson, he has a veteran in Terry McLaurin to lean on as he learns the offense. He's already familiar with the Commanders' No. 1 pass-catcher, calling him ​​"one of the most underrated receivers in the league."

"I feel like we complement each other very well," Dotson said. "I feel like he's someone who can play inside and outside and has a lot of versatility in his game. And I feel like whether he's playing outside and I'm playing inside or I'm playing outside, he's playing inside, we can complement each other like that."

It might have been a surprise to Dotson when he got picked earlier than he expected, but he's thrilled to be part of an offensive that features McLaurin and Wentz among several other young players. Rivera has a vision for the third year of his tenure that involves the team taking a step forward.

Dotson will play a role in making that happen.