5 things to know about WR Jahan Dotson

5. He takes pride in his versatility.

Dotson stands at 5-foot-11 and 178 pounds. That, along with his hands and route-running, make him an ideal candidate for playing in the slot.

And Dotson can certainly do that, but don't try to limit him to one role. No matter where the Commanders end up using him, he believes he's going to succeed.

"I feel like I can do both," Dotson said when asked if he's an outside or inside receiver. "That's one thing I feel like is one of my biggest traits in my game is my versatility."

It's good that Dotson has that ability, because there's a good chance that Dotson will be moved around a lot during his rookie season. Scott Turner likes to put his players in the best position to succeed, and with a player like Dotson who is comfortable playing in multiple roles, that should open up the offense.

No matter where he plays, Dotson is ready to get to work.