Jahan Dotson made his mark on the Commanders' offense

Oh, and by the way, he played in the third-fewest games among all receivers taken in the first round. Now that the 2022 season is over for the Commanders, he and his coaches are pleased with his results.

"The one thing that we saw in Jahan was his ability to get open, especially in space and confined spaces, and then his catch radius and his ability to go after the football," Ron Rivera said after the Commanders' 26-6 win over the Dallas Cowboys. "I think all those things combined is really what's his strength."

Most of Dotson's production came in the red zone, where his quickness, catch radius and ability to create separation at the line of scrimmage were vital tools. He was third in red zone targets (8) on the team but had the best catch rate (75%) among his peers. Five of his seven touchdowns came in the red zone, which also lead the Commanders' skill players.

But there were moments when Dotson showed off other tools in his skill set, including his ability to come down with contested catches and get yards after the catch. Two of the best examples came against the New York Giants, when his spin move in the final minutes of Week 13 helped him score a game-tying touchdown.

Two weeks later, Dotson caught a 61-yard pass over a Giants defender to flip the field.