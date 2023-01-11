Howell's teammates not surprised by Week 18 performance

Arm talent was not the only thing he showed off on Sunday. Howell also carried the ball five times for 35 yards. None of them were explosive plays, but they were enough to keep the unit churning. He even scored his first rushing touchdown after keeping the ball and running up the middle of the defense for a nine-yard score.

"That's something I wanted to do," Howell said. "We talked about there being some opportunities on third down and a couple running lanes we thought we might have. And that's what we had. I tried to do my best to stay on the field and keep the chains moving."

Howell was more tempered when evaluating his performance. "I thought it was alright," he said.

"It was just fun to get out there and play some football with those guys. It was a lot of fun to get out there but there were definitely some things that I could've done better. On offense, we left a lot of points out there, but overall, it's just fun to go out there and play football again and get the win."

There was no proclamation on Howell's future from Rivera after the game, other than the fact that "he'll be a QB." There is still much to decide at the position, and Howell is at least part of that discussion.

For now, Howell showing that he does belong in the NFL is enough to be happy about.