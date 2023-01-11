Jeremy Reaves earns NFLPA First Team All-Pro selection

Way, who also made the Pro Bowl, was almost as excited for Reaves as he was for himself, and that is because he and the rest of the Commanders team know how hard Reaves has worked over the years.

"He is one of those guys when you walk in the locker room, when you walk down the hallway, when you walk in the cafeteria, you are just happy to see him," Way said. "He is so consistent with who he is as a person, his effort on the field, his energy. And he would just do anything for anyone."

Reaves started the season as a feel-good story. Now, he is recognized as one of the best special teams players in the league. And while the Commanders' 2022 season did not end as intended, getting Pro Bowl and First Team All-Pro nods is not a bad way to wrap up the year.