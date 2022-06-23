Dear Commanders Family,
I remember everything about that night: the night I became a part of this team.
Originally, the plan for my draft party was just immediate family with my mom, dad, brothers, grandparents and close cousins. But my dad is very open, so it ended up being way bigger than we had imagined.
I feel like it was better that way, because that's kind of how I grew up, with just a big support system. I've always had people supporting me. When I moved to Nazareth, they really brought me in and supported me in my whole journey all the way to Penn State.
It didn't feel like draft night. It really felt like a regular Thursday night. I was chilling in my room an hour before the draft, just playing video games. But when the draft started and receivers started being taken, it began to feel more real. I remember sitting in my basement with my best friend watching the Suns-Pelicans game when he said to me, "Bro, I got a feeling you might get called a little earlier."
I didn't think anything of it. But then I went outside and saw Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave and Jameson Williams get picked back-to-back. And I thought to myself, "I'm the next receiver that's really supposed to come off the board."
I got the call four picks later from Coach Rivera. I felt all the hard work flash back in my mind. It all just happened so fast. I was just really excited for the moment.
I would honestly say it's everything I imagined it would be. Ever since I was a little kid, my dream was to play in the NFL. I wanted no other job. When I was a little kid, my parents would buy me toy trucks and action figures, but I wouldn't even touch the boxes. Back then, a lot of people didn't believe in me. They would say, "You're too small," and things like that.
That's why it was good that everyone was there when I got drafted. Those people that were there believed in me and were always in my corner.
I feel like I do a good job of not looking in the past at things you could have done, because there's a rhyme or reason to why you didn't do it. You can't change the past. You can only change what's in front of you. My motto has always been to focus on the next play. If you mess up on one play, you can make up for it on the next one.
I've strived to be better every single day, not only on the football field, but also in life. I'm always looking forward to the future, not dwelling on the past or making the same mistake twice.
It took a while for it to hit me that I had just fulfilled a lifelong dream. From the time I flew out on a private jet to the team facility, I was trying to be thankful for every moment. It finally happened when they gave me the playbook and I had to start learning all this new terminology. I say it every day, but it feels like I'm a freshman in college again, getting familiar with a completely new system and then trying to play fast.
It's tough, but this is what I was made for, honestly. I'm just having fun doing it.
I'm always looking forward to the next thing. That's always been part of my character. I'm not too big on self-accomplishments. I'm always trying to be better. If I score a touchdown on one play, I'm trying to score three tomorrow. It's just how I'm wired. I'm super competitive, and it's weird because my dad is really outgoing, and he gets excited about this stuff. But I'm always looking ahead.
I know I'm fulfilling my dream. I'm doing everything I said I would do at a young age. But I try not to listen too much because you can become complacent. That's my biggest fear. I feel like that makes me work even harder, because I want to be better every single day.
I have bigger accomplishments and goals in mind, but you can't really focus on things that are going to be at the end of the season. You have to take care of what's coming tomorrow.
It sounds cliche, but I want to be the best teammate possible. Any way I can help this team win, I'm willing to do it. I want to be there for my guys, and in my case, that's me being a sponge and learning what I can so I can help someone out. If someone's at the X position, I can be like, "I got you for a couple plays."
I want you to know that I plan on being the best player on the field each and every day. I'm going to put my all on the line for the Commanders every single day. I love the game of football so much. It's my sanctuary, so I feel like every time I'm out there, I'm leaving it all on the line because of my passion for the game and how much I love it.
I can't wait for the season to start so I can show you exactly what this game means to me.
See you soon,
Jahan