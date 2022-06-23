Dear Commanders Family,

I didn't think anything of it. But then I went outside and saw Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave and Jameson Williams get picked back-to-back. And I thought to myself, "I'm the next receiver that's really supposed to come off the board."

I got the call four picks later from Coach Rivera. I felt all the hard work flash back in my mind. It all just happened so fast. I was just really excited for the moment.

I would honestly say it's everything I imagined it would be. Ever since I was a little kid, my dream was to play in the NFL. I wanted no other job. When I was a little kid, my parents would buy me toy trucks and action figures, but I wouldn't even touch the boxes. Back then, a lot of people didn't believe in me. They would say, "You're too small," and things like that.

That's why it was good that everyone was there when I got drafted. Those people that were there believed in me and were always in my corner.

I feel like I do a good job of not looking in the past at things you could have done, because there's a rhyme or reason to why you didn't do it. You can't change the past. You can only change what's in front of you. My motto has always been to focus on the next play. If you mess up on one play, you can make up for it on the next one.