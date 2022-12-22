Jahan Dotson receives 2nd Pepsi Rookie of the Week honor

Jahan Dotson is starting to build a collection of championship belts.
Dotson, who was named the Pepsi Rookie of the Week in Week 1 for his two-touchdown catches against the Jacksonville Jaguars, received the accolade for the second time for his four-reception, 105-yard performance against the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football.
"There's a reason we drafted him on the first round," said quarterback Taylor Heinicke. "He continues to make big plays."
Dotson, who started his rookie season off with four touchdowns in his first four games, needed some time to get back into a rhythm after injuring his hamstring against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4. He made his return in Week 10 against the Philadelphia Eagles, but he had quiet performances for the next three contests with just three catches for 27 yards.
Over the past two weeks, however, Dotson has started to look like his former self with nine catches for 159 yards and two touchdowns in that span. Both of his scores have come in critical moments. In the first matchup with the Giants in Week 13, Dotson spun past defenders in the fourth quarter on a 28-yard catch-and-run that led to Washington tying things up, 20-20.
Dotson continued to find success against the Giants' defense in the rematch two weeks later. Dotson got a step of separation on the defensive back covering him to cap off a six-play, 91-yard drive with a 19-yard touchdown that cut the deficit from 11 to five points.
And when the Commanders needed another play in the fourth quarter, Dotson was there to deliver once again. Heinicke aired a pass for the rookie wideout, who made the catch over a Giants defender for a 61-yard gain.
"Shout out to Taylor for giving me that opportunity," Dotson said in the locker room. "I've said this many times, when the ball is in the air, I have to go get it. That's my job, to make plays when the ball is in the air. So big trust from Taylor, giving me the opportunity by launching the ball down the field, we've been practicing that all week."
While his injury may have forced him to miss a third of the season, Dotson's has shown that he can make clutch plays when the Commanders need them. If his success is any indication of his impact, Washington should have a reliable weapon in him for years to come.