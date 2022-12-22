Jahan Dotson receives 2nd Pepsi Rookie of the Week honor

Dotson continued to find success against the Giants' defense in the rematch two weeks later. Dotson got a step of separation on the defensive back covering him to cap off a six-play, 91-yard drive with a 19-yard touchdown that cut the deficit from 11 to five points.

And when the Commanders needed another play in the fourth quarter, Dotson was there to deliver once again. Heinicke aired a pass for the rookie wideout, who made the catch over a Giants defender for a 61-yard gain.

"Shout out to Taylor for giving me that opportunity," Dotson said in the locker room. "I've said this many times, when the ball is in the air, I have to go get it. That's my job, to make plays when the ball is in the air. So big trust from Taylor, giving me the opportunity by launching the ball down the field, we've been practicing that all week."