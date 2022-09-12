Jahan Dotson reflects on two-touchdown rookie debut

It was a nice moment for Dotson. He has the ball tucked away in his locker at the team facility and plans to give it to his parents, who rented a party bust with the rest of his family to attend his first game.

"I've just been working all my life for this moment," Dotson said. "To be able to do that, especially in front of my family and friends, it was definitely a cool moment."

As great as the play was, it was outshined by the moment that came in the fourth quarter. This time, the Commanders were down by two points and in need of a play on third-and-8 at the Jaguars' 24-yard line.

The play required Dotson to make a double move on cornerback Tyson Campbell before sprinting for the end zone. Dotson knew the play would work; he had lost count of how many out routes he had run in the previous three quarters, and Campbell was squatting low every time. Dotson knew that if he could pull off the move correctly, he would be open.

So, naturally, Dotson was excited for the opportunity to win the game.