Logan Paulsen explains why Jahan Dotson's route running is so special

In clip four, Coach talks about Dotson's stem on a post route and how it helps him create space, allowing him to win. "Watch his release." Coach said. "[Dotson] pushes himself out a little bit, which [widens the corner]. [Jahan] has the angle once he makes the cut, he has the speed to separate [like] DeSean Jackson."

What coach is describing -- the ability to manipulate defenders with your stem -- is something that most fans and even good coaches miss.

The defense is playing a version of quarters with a man principle. Dotson does an excellent job of recognizing the coverage based on the corner's alignment. The corner is shaded to Jahan's outside half, telling Dotson that the coverage help is to the inside. The corner is trying to push Dotson towards that help with his pre-snap alignment.

It is extremely hard to see on the TV copy.

I didn't notice it until Coach pointed it out, but Dotson stems, or attacks, the corner's outside leverage, forcing the him to widen towards the sideline. This stem creates a larger window for Dotson on the post. Penn State is running a quarters beater, so the concept is a major factor in getting him open, but the stem shows an understanding of coverage and how best to manipulate it.