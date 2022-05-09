News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 schedule

May 09, 2022 at 11:54 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

In just a few days, the Washington Commanders will get a full picture of how their 2022 schedule will unfold.

On Thursday, the NFL will announce the schedules for every team at 8 p.m. ET. Clubs will also announce the opponents for their first home game at 6 p.m. ET. In anticipation for the event, here's everything we already know about the Commanders' schedule.

2022 home and away opponents

Home

  • Dallas Cowboys
  • New York Giants
  • Philadelphia Eagles
  • Minnesota Vikings
  • Green Bay Packers
  • Tennessee Titans
  • Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Cleveland Browns
  • Atlanta Falcons

Away

  • Dallas Cowboys
  • New York Giants
  • Philadelphia Eagles
  • Chicago Bears
  • Detroit Lions
  • Houston Texans
  • Indianapolis Colts
  • San Francisco 49ers

NOTES

  • In addition to its NFC East games, Washington will play every team in the AFC South and NFC North this upcoming season. Washington finished third in its division, so it will also play the third-place finishers in the AFC North (Cleveland Browns) and NFC South (Atlanta Falcons).
  • Washington will play the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers for the third time in four seasons. The team had a combined record of 2-2 in previous matchups, winning against the Lions in 2019 and the 49ers in 2020. The 23-15 win over the 49ers in Week 14 of the 2020 season was part of the four-game win streak that helped Washington secure an NFC East championship.
  • Washington will host the Tennessee Titans for the first time since 2014, when it secured a 19-17 win over the AFC team. The Titans are currently at the top of their conference with the No. 1 seed and home field advantage for the postseason.
  • Washington will also travel to play the Bears for the first time since 2016, allowing head coach Rivera to coach against the team he played for from 1984-92.

What we know

  • While the entire specifics and the 2022 schedule have not been release, we can learn a few things based on the nuggets that the NFL has already revealed.
  • Based on the slate of international games, which were released May 4, we know the Commanders will not play the Vikings on Oct. 2, due to Minnesota's game against the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
  • The Commanders will also not face the Packers or the Giants on Oct. 9. The two teams will be facing each other in London on that date.
  • Wrapping up the London game is the Oct. 30 matchup between the Denver Broncos and the Jacksonville Jaguars, meaning the Commanders will face the AFC South opponent that week.
  • The San Francisco 49ers will not face the Commanders on Nov. 21 because of the 49ers' matchup with the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City.
  • The NFL also released its first week of Monday Night Football, and the doubleheader included three of Washington's opponents: the Tennessee Titans, who will play the Buffalo Bills, and the Vikings, who will play the Philadelphia Eagles.

Strength of schedule rank

1. Los Angeles Rams (0.567)
2. Arizona Cardinals (0.543)
3. Cincinnati Bengals (0.536)
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0.535)
T-5. San Francisco 49ers (0.533)
T-5. Kansas City Chiefs (0.533)
T-7. Las Vegas Raiders (0.528)
T-7. New Orleans Saints (0.528)
9. Atlanta Falcons (0.524)
10. Los Angeles Chargers (0.519)
11. Seattle Seahawks (0.517)
T-12. Carolina Panthers (0.512)
T-12. Pittsburgh Steelers (0.512)
T-12. Buffalo Bills (0.512)
15. Denver Broncos (0.509)
16. New England Patriots (0.498)
T-17. New York Jets (0.495)
T-17. Cleveland Browns (0.495)
19. Houston Texans (0.488)
20. Minnesota Vikings (0.484)
21. Miami Dolphins (0.481)
22. Green Bay Packers (0.478)
23. Baltimore Ravens (0.474)
T-24. Chicago Bears (0.471)
T-24. Tennessee Titans (0.471)
T-26. Jacksonville Jaguars (0.469)
T-26. Indianapolis Colts (0.469)
28. Detroit Lions (0.467)
29. New York Giants (0.465)
30. Philadelphia Eagles (0.464)
T-31. Dallas Cowboys (0.462)
T-31. Washington Commanders (0.462)

