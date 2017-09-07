Jay Gruden, Back To Calling Plays, Draws On Lifetime Of Experience

Gruden is glad he made the choice to give his wife, Sherry, and their three boys stability. He was around to coach his sons' basketball teams and go to their school events. Still, stepping off the field was hard.

"I loved playing so much," Gruden says.

It was hard to walk away because it didn't make sense to Gruden that multiple AFL titles as a player hadn't gotten him more than a developmental squad stint with the Dolphins that was so short he never got a playbook.

"He's still bitter that he never got a shot in the NFL," Jon Gruden says. "I still think he's mad at me because I didn't sign him as a player. He said, 'What do you mean, coach? I'm better than Donald Hollas!' I can still hear him saying 'I can beat out Ty Detmer in Philadelphia!'"

Gruden's aw-shucks exterior sometimes masks this, but he's a competitor who sees everything as an opportunity to show he's a winner. Sperduto recalls 20-minute arguments over who called a "Jeopardy!" answer first. At the NFL Combine this March, Gruden sought him out in the stands of Lucas Oil Stadium and told him to download Words With Friends "so I can whoop your ass!"

Competitive banter has always been a hallmark of Gruden's personality. He's the same person he was in his 20s playing for the Storm, teasing Sperduto and his other linemen after they let him take a hit.

"You honestly felt guilty not protecting him to the fullest," says Sperduto, recalling the pit he'd feel in his stomach watching Gruden pick himself up off the turf. "You really felt like it was letting him down. I'm Italian, I've got that Italian mother guilt complex, he plays on that big time. Like, 'Don't worry, I don't need my back.'

"You'd feel so guilty!" Sperduto recalls.

As a coach, Gruden still motivates with that biting sense of humor. When Gruden came to Washington in 2014, some players mistook his easy demeanor for a lack of discipline or intensity. Now entering his fourth season, his contract extended through 2020, Gruden has grown comfortable being in control.

"I'm comfortable with people around me," Gruden says. "We have a great staff and I've gotten to know the players. My first year here I didn't know anybody, player-wise. Nobody. And they're set in their ways and 'Well, we didn't do it like this last year.' But I think everybody's gotten to know me a little bit more and I think everybody's more comfortable being around each other."

Now, the Redskins often describe Gruden as a player's coach. Most in the locker room feel a sense of loyalty to him. They say he hasn't forgotten what it's like to be in their shoes.

"When they don't succeed I take it hard," Gruden says. "I feel like I let them down."

There are complications to having "it." Expectations for the talented can lead to extreme personal demands. Did he do enough? Did he do it right? Even though he was the one to call for 374 Wasp, Gruden keeps his Super Bowl XXXVII ring locked away at home because he doesn't think his contribution earned it.

Dozens of people and thousands of hours have helped Gruden get to where he is now. His innate ability, along with a few disorganized notes, began his run from coaching for stability to chasing a Super Bowl ring he can call his own. He has formulated one of the league's top offenses as the primary mode to get there, creating both a benefit and complication with his starting quarterback. The upbeat presence of a rookie coordinator remains. It's the surroundings and demands that have changed.