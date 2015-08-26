News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Jay Gruden 'Very Concerned' About Junior Galette Injury

Aug 26, 2015 at 07:22 AM
0731_junior-galette-tx-prax_615x255.jpg

Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said linebacker Junior Galette suffered an injury to his left ankle/foot late during Wednesday's practice at Redskins Park.*

Redskins outside linebacker Junior Galette was carted off late during Wednesday's practice at Redskins Park after suffering an apparent injury to his left ankle/foot area.

Redskins Sign Linebacker Junior Galette

The Washington Redskins today announced the signing of linebacker Junior Galette. Take a look back at the pass rusher's five-year NFL career.

Head coach Jay Gruden confirmed the news to reporters after practice, but said the severity and exact details of the injury were not immediately known, adding he was "very concerned."

Gruden said there's a "good chance" Galette will be unable to make his Redskins debut Saturday in the team's Preseason Week 3 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

He has been recovering from a pectoral injury suffered while lifting weights this offseason.

Galette, a sixth-year pro out of Stillman, signed with the Redskins July 31 after spending the first five seasons of his career with the New Orleans Saints.

After combining for 22 sacks in the past two seasons, Galette was being looked upon to form an elite pass rush duo with fellow outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan, who had a career-best 13.5 sacks and led the NFL in forced fumbles a year ago.

The Redskins also return second-year outside linebacker Trent Murphy, who has looked stronger all offseason, and selected Preston Smith out of Mississippi State in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft to bolster their pass rush.

Check back with www.redskins.com – and follow @Redskins on Twitter – for the latest, official news on the Galette injury.*

