Jay Gruden 'Very Concerned' About Junior Galette Injury

Head coach Jay Gruden confirmed the news to reporters after practice, but said the severity and exact details of the injury were not immediately known, adding he was "very concerned."

Gruden said there's a "good chance" Galette will be unable to make his Redskins debut Saturday in the team's Preseason Week 3 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

He has been recovering from a pectoral injury suffered while lifting weights this offseason.

Galette, a sixth-year pro out of Stillman, signed with the Redskins July 31 after spending the first five seasons of his career with the New Orleans Saints.

After combining for 22 sacks in the past two seasons, Galette was being looked upon to form an elite pass rush duo with fellow outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan, who had a career-best 13.5 sacks and led the NFL in forced fumbles a year ago.