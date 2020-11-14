Fantasy Spotlight: J.D. McKissic Is A Must Start With Alex Smith At QB

Start: RB J.D. McKissic

Quarterback Alex Smith will make his first start in nearly two years Sunday, which is very good for running back J.D. McKissic's fantasy value.

In Smith's two appearances -- Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams and last week against the New York Giants -- McKissic combined for 15 receptions on 22 targets for 111 yards. McKissic had his best career receiving game versus the Giants, hauling in nine of his 14 targets for 65 yards and totaling 17.2 fantasy points -- the third-highest among running backs in Week 10.

While Washington was playing from behind for the entirety of those games, that has been the case for most of the season. It's partly why McKissic has averaged about 11.2 fantasy points per game since Week 3. That's a high floor for a player who still has not found the end zone this season.