Je'Ron Hamm Continues Building Trust With Team

The young tight end has been thrust into the spotlight recently due to season-ending injuries for Logan Paulsen and Niles Paul.

He's also been working with the first-team over the last few days with Jordan Reed sidelined with a nagging hamstring injury.

In his first full NFL game in Thursday's preseason tilt with the Detroit Lions, Hamm recorded a 23-yard reception in which he took a short pass and raced up the field, putting the Redskins in the red zone in the process.

Hamm hopes the play can be a step forward not only in his development, but in his role within the offense in general.

"Hopefully it could get a little bit more of the antisiness out of the teammates of me being a young guy," Hamm said. "And hopefully catch some of their trust and attention."

While it was a nice moment for the Louisiana-Monroe product, he said it was "just another play" and that he needs to continue to build on his performances on a week-by-week basis.

"The goal is to get better next week," Hamm said. "We didn't convert for a score on that drive, but I'm glad I could do that for my teammates and hopefully they have a little more faith in me despite being a younger player."

Last season, Hamm spent four months on the team's practice squad helping prepare the Redskins' first-team defense for their upcoming opponents.

Recently, though, he's been on the other end of the practice situation with the first-team offense.

In that short span of working with the mainstays on the first-team, the 6-foot-3, 236 pound Hamm's confidence has grown.

"Just getting those reps is really important in practice, and the look that the scout guys give us had me well prepared for the Detroit Lions," he said. "In practice, our guys do a great job giving us the looks to be well prepared when we do face a new team. Our scout team runs pretty good looks, so I wasn't shocked by anything today."

Hamm left the preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns early with an eye injury that was later revealed to be a busted blood vessel.

While the eye was still red against the Lions, it hasn't affected him since last week.

Full-go against the Lions – his first 60-minute game action in more than a year – Hamm admitted he "got a little tired at times" but that it was good to be out on the field again.

"It was great to be out there with my teammates for a full game and not leave and go to the eye doctor for a poked eye," he said.

.

.