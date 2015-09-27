Joe Barry Likes Veterans' Work, Rookies' Growth

When it comes to Hall – a 12-year veteran coming off a season-ending Achilles injury – Barry has liked what he's seen out of him.

Barry really "loved his passion" during the offseason as he was slowly returning to form, and he expects him to do the same now that he's recovering from a toe injury suffered Thursday against the New York Giants.

"He was coaching the young guys," Barry said of Hall. "For me, never being around the guy, you never know how a veteran is going to act. He was great, he was positive. We get to training camp, we had a practice plan with him. I think you always have to do that anytime that you have a guy that is injured. Then he hurts the groin, then hurt his toe. But the thing I love about him is he kept battling and battling through it. He's been great, he is a true professional which is great to see." Younger Linebackers Showing Progress

It's a common theme among coaches and veteran teammates. Preston Smith is loaded with talent and showed it during the preseason, but he's just learning the process of what it takes to become an outstanding player in the NFL.

"One day he might have it and think he has it and the next day, he shows up and you've got to coerce him to get going," Barry said. "Preston's been, typical rookie progress. I think OTAs was good, I think training camp was good. I think he did some things in the preseason. But he's still a young player. I think he's a kid I'm very excited about. He's got a great skill set. He's a big man, you don't realize. You walk by him and you're like 'oh what is he 245-250'. He's 270 pounds. He's a big athletic kid that is just tipping the surface I think of how good he can be. "

Jackson Jeffcoat, meanwhile, earned his spot on the roster following not just an outstanding preseason effort, but a "phenomenal offseason" as well according to Barry.

"The last five months, I was very impressed with him, through OTAs," Barry said. "The thing that's cool is that training camp is about competition. You hope you get to the level where guys are competing their butts off for those roster spots. He did. Competition is all about showing what you've got. He proved it that he can make plays and he did make plays. Every week he made plays. He makes play every day on the practice field. I'm proud of him."

