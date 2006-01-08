Joe Gibbs Post-Game Press Conference

Opening comments:

"I thought we fought extremely hard all day. I think we fought all the way across the board on special teams, offense and defense. Certainly, our defense kept us in it. The turnovers were a big deal. That's something earlier in the year, we were on the short end of turnovers all the time and it really cost us. I think since we've been down the stretch here, all six games, it has flipped around for us. I'm really thankful for that. I'm proud of our guys. I go to work with a great bunch of guys, and they have a lot of fight to them. They never give up no matter what the circumstances. I thought we were in real trouble there at the end when we threw the interception, and our defense just shows up again and did a great job. We gave the game ball to Renaldo Wynn. I think he broke his forearm. He's been a real leader for us. We had a short work week. We flew down here and played against, I think, a heck of a team that is extremely well-coached and has great fans. It's tough going into that stadium and having to play against that, and I was proud of our guys."

On RB Clinton Portis' injury:

"Clinton had to come out because of his shoulder. It cost us for a while, but he came back, to his credit. He's a tough guy. He came back and slammed it up there for us late, but he missed a good portion of the game."

On the performance of the linebackers:

"I want to brag on [Tampa Bay's] defense, too. You have to say a lot for their defense, too. From where I was standing and what I saw, that was a great defensive performance. I think our linebackers and our whole defense [did well]. It would be hard to single out one group. We fought hard all year. I'm really proud of Gregg Williams, Greg Blache, Dale Lindsey, Steve Jackson and DeWayne Walker. All of those guys have certainly done a good coaching job for us, too. I'm really proud of them."

On Sean Taylor's ejection from the game:

"I think, certainly, we understand that if he did what they said he did, then we can understand someone getting kicked out of the game. And, they should be."

On Taylor in general:

"He's a dominating force. He covers the field. He's had a great year. He's been really relaxed all year. He's been a model citizen for us, and done every single thing we've asked of him. He's had a great year, and I hate to see that happen. I wish it hadn't happened."

On the offensive battle:

"Our guys on offense were giving it everything we had. We tried a little bit of everything, and we couldn't get anything to work. I thought we tried to mix it up. We tried a little bit of everything. I think you have to give [Tampa Bay] credit. They had a heck of a game plan. On the first time around here, we got quite a few yards. I was concerned coming back because I think they've got a lot of pride, and they're number one on defense because they're real good. I give them all the credit in the world. I think Coach Gruden has done a terrific job, and they have a heck of a football team."

On whether Mark Brunell is playing through injury:

"I think he's fine."

On Clinton Portis's status: