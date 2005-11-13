News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Joe Gibbs Post-Game Press Conference

Nov 13, 2005 at 04:23 PM

Opening Statement:

"From the Redskins' point of view, whenever you lose a game like that, you always say there are 50 plays where we could have won it. I always look at it as, 'What could I have done to help.' From a Redskins standpoint, we all lost this ballgame, all of us together. It's going to be a real test for us because we're going to go back and play a couple of tough home games. I'm looking forward to getting back in front of our fans. But this was a hard-fought game. I hate it that we lost it, but I look at it as we're all together on it."

On the Bucs' 2-point conversion at the end of the game:

"All of our guys, what they saw, they felt like he was on the ground before he got in. That's what they told me. Obviously I didn't have a chance to see the replays. But those guys did. That's what replay is for."

On whether he was surprised the Bucs went for it:

"No, I think it got to a point where it was so close that you could certainly see them doing it at that point."

On the defense giving up big plays:

"I look at it as it's all of us together. When you play good football teams, you're going to give up some big plays from time to time on defense. Offensively, there's a lot that we can do to improve our football team. Defensively, same thing. One of the things to improve on is giving up big plays. I'm sure there are some things we're going to see on the film. I look at it as a learning experience. It'll be a real test for us because there was a lot of emotion out there in the game. Now we have to bounce back and play a great ballgame next week."

On whether the delay-of-game penalty was assessed on the kickoff and if that was a decision by the Buccaneers' coaching staff:

"I took it as both penalties were going to be a half-distance to the goal line. That's what I took it to be."

On if he can recall a NFL game in which there were so many close calls on replays:

"That's why we have it. I've always been a proponent of it because it gives us a chance to correct it. There were a lot of big plays in that game, some of them where replay was needed."

On Ladell Betts:

"Ladell had a big game. When we go back and look at the film, I think we'll find that a lot of our players played great. You hate that because it gets lost because we lost the football game. But we have to look at it and then regroup. Like I said, it's going to be a real challenge for us."

On if any of the officials talked to him about the final replay:

"No. They didn't say anything."

On whether the Bucs impressed him with their late touchdown:

"I think they have a very good football team. They have players who are very capable of making plays. So I think Tampa Bay deserves a lot of credit. Now they're 6-3. They're very well coached and they have a chance to make plays on you."

On the turnover situation and if there is a solution:

"It's been pretty consistent with the turnovers. So far I haven't found a solution to it. We've done everything that we can think of, maybe there's something else we can do to emphasize it."

On whether the team lost an opportunity to move up in the standings given that the Giants lost:

"We knew about it and we knew who was playing who. Every week up here, if you lose football games, is a lost opportunity. All of these games are critically important and this time we didn't get it."

On his emotions during the game:

"Well, there were a lot of emotional swings and it was a real hard-fought game."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes Terms

Enroll in the free Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes and you have a chance to win the chance to meet Terri McLauren

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.

news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray.

news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials.

news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.

Advertising