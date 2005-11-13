Joe Gibbs Post-Game Press Conference

Opening Statement:

"From the Redskins' point of view, whenever you lose a game like that, you always say there are 50 plays where we could have won it. I always look at it as, 'What could I have done to help.' From a Redskins standpoint, we all lost this ballgame, all of us together. It's going to be a real test for us because we're going to go back and play a couple of tough home games. I'm looking forward to getting back in front of our fans. But this was a hard-fought game. I hate it that we lost it, but I look at it as we're all together on it."

On the Bucs' 2-point conversion at the end of the game:

"All of our guys, what they saw, they felt like he was on the ground before he got in. That's what they told me. Obviously I didn't have a chance to see the replays. But those guys did. That's what replay is for."

On whether he was surprised the Bucs went for it:

"No, I think it got to a point where it was so close that you could certainly see them doing it at that point."

On the defense giving up big plays:

"I look at it as it's all of us together. When you play good football teams, you're going to give up some big plays from time to time on defense. Offensively, there's a lot that we can do to improve our football team. Defensively, same thing. One of the things to improve on is giving up big plays. I'm sure there are some things we're going to see on the film. I look at it as a learning experience. It'll be a real test for us because there was a lot of emotion out there in the game. Now we have to bounce back and play a great ballgame next week."

On whether the delay-of-game penalty was assessed on the kickoff and if that was a decision by the Buccaneers' coaching staff:

"I took it as both penalties were going to be a half-distance to the goal line. That's what I took it to be."

On if he can recall a NFL game in which there were so many close calls on replays:

"That's why we have it. I've always been a proponent of it because it gives us a chance to correct it. There were a lot of big plays in that game, some of them where replay was needed."

On Ladell Betts:

"Ladell had a big game. When we go back and look at the film, I think we'll find that a lot of our players played great. You hate that because it gets lost because we lost the football game. But we have to look at it and then regroup. Like I said, it's going to be a real challenge for us."

On if any of the officials talked to him about the final replay:

"No. They didn't say anything."

On whether the Bucs impressed him with their late touchdown:

"I think they have a very good football team. They have players who are very capable of making plays. So I think Tampa Bay deserves a lot of credit. Now they're 6-3. They're very well coached and they have a chance to make plays on you."

On the turnover situation and if there is a solution:

"It's been pretty consistent with the turnovers. So far I haven't found a solution to it. We've done everything that we can think of, maybe there's something else we can do to emphasize it."

On whether the team lost an opportunity to move up in the standings given that the Giants lost:

"We knew about it and we knew who was playing who. Every week up here, if you lose football games, is a lost opportunity. All of these games are critically important and this time we didn't get it."

On his emotions during the game: