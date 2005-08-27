Joe Gibbs Post-Game: Redskins-Steelers

On the Redskins' 17-10 win over Pittsburgh:

"I'm proud of our guys. That's a very good football team. You don't have to worry about getting your guys ready to play when they're playing Pittsburgh. You have a lot of respect for them because they knock people around. I think our guys played solid and there will be a lot of good things in there we can point towards. I felt like it was a very solid effort. I really respect Pittsburgh, any team that goes 15-1. I think they are a very good football team so I was proud of our guys."

On Clinton Portis:

"I think he got in for something around 10 carries, which is about what we wanted. He looked crisp and sharp. You're always torn on that, how many carries to give him. I thought that was a good first outing for him."

On the offensive line:

"I was proud of our offensive guys period, but the line in particular. It was a very tough defense even though they didn't have everyone in. They are still very good and give you a lot of different stuff up there. They challenge you with the different fronts they give you. It's a mental thing too, you have to pick that up. I feel very good about our guys. Hopefully there are some things there we can build on."

On Patrick Ramsey:

"I think Patrick played well. It looked like his best outing so far from where I was standing. Sometimes when something bad happens, we had a hot situation there. It was one of those things where we tried to throw a break off and we got caught on it. But I felt like it was important too to see how he bounces back from that. I think he bounced back from it. I thought he played well."

On LaVar Arrington:

"I think he got exactly 20 snaps, which is where we wanted: 20-30 snaps. I think it was great seeing him back out there."

On Santana Moss:

"He was open downfield. I think he's a real good downfield guy. I think that's what we've been seeing all through camp, so that's a good thing."

On penalties: