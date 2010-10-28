Joe Jacoby

Known to teammates as "Jake"… Played on three Super Bowl Championship teams in 1982, 1987 and 1991… Named to the Pro Bowl four consecutive years from 1983-86… One of the "Hogs." Most memorable moment with Redskins was winning the NFC Championship game against the Cowboys at RFK Stadium in 1982… Most proud of making team as free agent and playing 13 seasons in the NFL… Lists his brothers as his greatest inspiration. Redskins conjure up images of "history, legacy, toughness and respect"… Before every game, he would watch a war movie (on Fridays)… Most admired teammate was Matt Millen, for whom he has "total respect"… After retiring from the NFL began an auto business and owned his own dealership.