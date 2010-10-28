Joe Washington

Attended University of Oklahoma… Called "my greatest player" by Oklahoma coach Barry Switzer… After his junior year, Washington made every All-America team including AP, UPI, NEA, Football Writers, Walter Camp Foundation, The Sporting News, and The Football News and came in third for the Heisman Trophy behind Archie Griffin of Ohio State and Anthony Davis of USC … Drafted by the San Diego Chargers in the first round in 1976. Played 43 games in his Washington Redskins career… Scored 16 touchdowns with the Redskins… Was part of the 1982 Super Bowl Championship team.