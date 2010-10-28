|## 44 John Riggins Running Back
|1976-79, 81-85
|Pro Football Hall of Fame 1992
|Redskins' all-time leader in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns… Led the team to victory in Super Bowl XVII with memorable 43-yard game-winning touchdown run on 4th down and 1… Named MVP with Super Bowl record 166 yards rushing… Finished career with 11,352 rushing yards and 104 rushing touchdowns… Named to Pro Bowl in 1976.
After retiring from the NFL, has spent time as football broadcaster and commentator… Has also acted in theater productions and TV soap operas in New York City.
|
