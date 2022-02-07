Jon Allen reflects on 'rewarding' Pro Bowl selection after standout season

Allen would say his success was not entirely his own. He reiterated that statement after the Giants game by saying "No man can go out there and get all the sacks by himself." That's true, but that doesn't change the fact that Allen was playing on a different level.

"Jon is having an excellent, excellent season," said defensive line coachSam Mills III. "He's one of our captains and he's one of our leaders and Jon's presence in the run game first and foremost has been outstanding. And then his pass rush. I mean, Jon is relentless. Jon is relentless and Jon is reliable. That is huge."

Head coach Ron Rivera also applauded Allen for his performance during the season and praised Allen's physicality at the point of attack.

"You get a lot of guys that stutter and float looking for an opportunity," Rivera said. "Jonathan just goes forward, and it's the quickest route to the quarterback."