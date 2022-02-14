Love anchors Lenos through ups and downs of NFL life

The move in many ways was representative of this unique journey Jennifer and Charles have been on. The road ahead was uncertain, filled with questions about how this move to the Washington Commanders would unfold for their little family. They faced it the same way they've faced many twists and turns of their whirlwind of an NFL life -- side by side, leaning into the love that's grounded and empowered them for the last seven and a half years.

It wasn't long into dating Charles that Jennifer knew he was "The One." She remembers the moment during the Christmas of 2015. Charles met her grandpa, a longtime Chicago Bears season ticket holder who she describes as a "father figure" and her "best friend growing up." Her grandpa spent that entire Christmas glued to Charles' side.

"That night, after everyone had gone home, my grandpa called me and said, 'I loved him. He's great,' and, I'm like 'I see that you loved him. I didn't get to talk to him all night,'" Jennifer said with a laugh.

The next morning, Jennifer's grandma called to tell her that her grandpa had fallen and ruptured a hernia. He died a few days later.