New name, same service for Commanders Jonathan Allen

Allen was finally able to plant himself at Stone Bridge when he was a freshman in high school. From there, he sprouted, becoming one of the country's top defensive line prospects. Fast forward a few years (and several college accolades) later, Allen was selected by Washington in the first round 2017 NFL draft. Since then, he's become one of the Commanders' most valuable members. Through his words and his actions, Allen has shown that this team isn't just a stop for him.

"This is my home," he said. "This is where I want to stay."

Allen has worked to make connections and donate resources to DMV institutions. In particular, Allen, along with his wife Hannah, have developed a deep relationship with D.C.'s Sasha Bruce Youthwork, an organization focused on improving the lives of runaway, homeless, abused and neglect youth and their families. The Allens have helped build the organization's new, decked out technology center, donated gifts and food over the holidays and more.

The burgundy and gold Allen is set to rep this year might look different, but his commitment to to engaging with the DMV community in meaningful ways remains the same. His visit today at Stone Bridge represents a beautiful and powerful kickoff for a new chapter under a new identity so strongly rooted in the value of service.