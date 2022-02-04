Rivera: Commanders' new identity is a 'new chapter'

For Rivera, the new name holds significance in many areas. "It's a name that carries a lot for our community," he said, as well as the DMV area, There were flashes of that throughout the Commanders' rollout of its rebrand launch. The uniforms, for example, have several references to the DC flag. The burgundy and gold colors, which saw adamant support from fans in the organization's studies, were also retained.

Rivera added that the name is a representation of who the Commanders want to be. So, it makes sense that three pillars of the Commanders' future -- Terry McLaurin, Chase Young and Jonathan Allen, all three of which were captains last season -- were heavily featured in the team's rollout of the new identity.

Allen, who was the Commanders' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee in 2021, was in attendance at the team's Wednesday morning press conference and spoke about the new era of Washington's storied franchise. He was also part of the Commanders' brand reveal video, which offered a full look at the new uniforms.