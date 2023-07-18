Jonathan Allen given 6th highest rating for DT in Madden 24

And against the New York Giants, Allen blew up another offensive line and bowled over him to record a six-yard tackle for a loss.

Together, he and fellow defensive tackle Daron Payne, who received an 83 overall rating, created a tandem that NFL.com's Bucky Brooks ranked the best defensive interior duo in the league.

"Allen and Payne are rugged run-stoppers with pass-rush ability, combining for 19 sacks last season while helping suppress opponents on the ground," Brooks said. "Washington's solid ranking in rushing yards allowed per game (113.3, 11th in the NFL) does not adequately reflect the tandem's dominance inside. It is hard to find disruptive defensive tackles with impact potential against the run and pass."