Jonathan Allen given 6th highest rating for DT in Madden 24

Jonathan Allen has been one of the best defensive tackles in football for the past few years, and now that will be reflected in the latest version of the Madden video game.
Allen, who was voted to his second Pro Bowl for an exceptional 2022 season, received the sixth-highest rating for a defensive tackle in Madden 24 with an overall rating of 92. Allen also received the second highest tackle grade among all defensive tackles (95).
Here's a better look at how Allen's ratings shaped out:
- Overall: 92
- Strength: 93
- Awareness: 95
- Tackle: 95
- Toughness: 85
- Block shedding: 84
- Power move: 93
- Play recognition: 95
Allen is coming off another strong season that featured him recording at least 60 tackles for the fifth consecutive time. He was a terror for quarterbacks once again, recording 7.5 sacks with three pass breakups, and Pro Football Focus gave him the seventh best pass rushing grade (81.1) among all defensive tackles.
In terms of how his overall rating stacked up against the rest of the defensive tackles in the NFC East, Allen is second only to the New York Giants' Dexter Lawrence.
"Low-key elite," an AFC executive said via ESPN. "Powerful, can take over a game in both phases. Super impactful and honestly makes life for [Daron] Payne easy."
Allen made a habit of creating game-changing plays for the Commanders in 2022. His interception against the Chicago Bears -- the first of his career -- stalled the Chicago offense at the Commanders' 5-yard line, preventing the Bears from getting an early lead.
Later in the season against the Houston Texans, Allen showed off his power by bulldozing the left guard into Davis Mills' lap before bringing the quarterback down for a sack.
And against the New York Giants, Allen blew up another offensive line and bowled over him to record a six-yard tackle for a loss.
Together, he and fellow defensive tackle Daron Payne, who received an 83 overall rating, created a tandem that NFL.com's Bucky Brooks ranked the best defensive interior duo in the league.
"Allen and Payne are rugged run-stoppers with pass-rush ability, combining for 19 sacks last season while helping suppress opponents on the ground," Brooks said. "Washington's solid ranking in rushing yards allowed per game (113.3, 11th in the NFL) does not adequately reflect the tandem's dominance inside. It is hard to find disruptive defensive tackles with impact potential against the run and pass."
Allen was selected as a starting defensive tackle for the NFC in the 2023 Pro Bowl. Allen became the first ever defensive tackle in Washington franchise history to be named a starter in the Pro Bowl last season and now earns the honor in back-to-back seasons. Allen is the first Washington defensive tackle in the Common Draft Era to be selected to multiple Pro Bowls. The only other Washington defensive tackle to be selected to multiple Pro Bowls was Bob Toneff who was a Pro Bowler during both the 1960 and 1961 seasons.