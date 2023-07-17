McLaurin rated among top 10 receivers in Madden 24

In terms of contested catches, there are few, if any, receivers who are better than McLaurin, and that shows in his Madden ratings. Because of catches like the one he made over Stephon Gilmore in Washington's game against the Indianapolis Colts, McLaurin's spectacular catch rating is a 95, while his catch in traffic rating is 94.

McLaurin has always been praised for his route running, and that is reflected in his Madden ratings as well. His ratings in different routes are shown above, but another area in which McLaurin stands out is in his change of direction, which is at an 89.