Practice report | Jonathan Allen will be active, Kam Curl questionable for Week 2 vs. Lions

Ron Rivera

On if he looks back and wishes he had played more of his starters in the preseason:

"Yes. You most certainly would. A guy that took advantage of it was -- and we're watching DFo [S Darrick Forrest] play. I mean last week, what he did was a result of him getting opportunities. You sit there and you say, 'Man, that's pretty good.' Oh yeah, that's right when we played these guys in the preseason, that's what he did against Carolina. That's what he did against Kansas City. We saw that in Baltimore, and it's not a surprise. I mean, [S] Jeremy Reaves is a guy that's a great example of showing you what he can do in the preseason when he gets out there. And now it's translating to the field. That's what you wanna see from the young guys, is taking it from what we're doing and putting it on the field. And again, DFo is an example of a guy that has. Now I will say this too, DFo made several mistakes, but he plays fast and confident. That's gonna cover it up. So there's some really good things to see as far as growth in young guys that you look for. I mean, it's like watching [WR] Jahan [Dotson]. Jahan did what he did and had a great week. Won Pepsi Rookie of the Week. But at the same time, there's some mistakes and you ask Jahan, Jahan is gonna tell you, 'I could have run this route better. I could have gotten a better release on this. I could have taken just a step wider and then come back.' That's what you want from your young guys."

On if there are any benefits of coaching with your family:

"Yeah, there is. I mean, it's that familiarity. It's funny because if somebody's gonna tell me something I need to hear it's him. He's not gonna shy away from it. And I could say the same thing for a couple of coaches that have been with me for a long, long time. [Assistant Defensive Backs Coach] Richard Rodgers, [Offensive Line Coach] John Matsko, they're gonna tell me what I need to know and what I need to hear. They're not gonna candycoat or sugarcoat anything. They're just gonna tell me, 'Hey, this, that, and the other thing.' That's just the way it needs to be and that's the way it should be. All my coaches should be able to do that. But when you have a relative on it, yeah he's my nephew and he's a young guy that started from the bottom and is gonna work his way up and hopefully he'll get the opportunities that I've had."

On his opinion on teams that have a rule against hiring family members:

"Well, it's not necessarily that I like it, it's just that there's the opportunity. If I've been told I couldn't hire a relative, I wouldn't have hired a relative. You know what I'm saying? But again, he's starting at the bottom and from that point, wherever he goes, he goes. I made it very clear cut that if anybody's gonna have to do it the right way he is, just because of his last name. And I've been very clear with that with him and his parents. I told my brother, I said, just tell him don't do anything that's gonna make me fire him."

On his thoughts on Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff:

"Well, first of all, I appreciate who Jared golf is. He's a golden bear, so I'm okay with that. Second thing is you know, it it's surprising that he got traded, but he's in Detroit. He's a veteran guy. He's had some success in his career, very similar to what our guy has had. Our guys had a lot of success in his career as well. So, these are just two guys that have another opportunity with another team and that's really the crux of it is that, you know, they have opportunities somewhere else."