Jordan Reed Records Key Third Down Catch

"I feel like I can get open versus anybody. I'm just confident and trust my technique," Reed said after the Redskins' 24-10 victory over the St. Louis Rams in which he recorded six catches for a team-high 82 yards. "I just try to take advantage of all my opportunities, rather than just one on ones or single coverage. Coach Wes [Phillips] does a great job with us and working on our technique and things like that."

Full-go for the Redskins' first two games of the season following a preseason in which he missed the first two games with a hamstring injury, Reed – along with wide receiver Pierre Garçon – has been everything the team has expected out of him: a sure-handed, athletic tight end that can be a presence in the passing game.

That was evident on what play in particular late in the Redskins' victory.

Up 17-10 midway through the fourth quarter, the Redskins started on their own 23-yard line. Either a field goal or touchdown would likely put them up for good. A punt, however, would put the game in the Rams' hands.

After completing a key third down pass to Chris Thompson, the Redskins drove up to their own 40-yard line before being faced with a 3rd-and-5.

As quarterback Kirk Cousins stepped back into the pocket, Reed got a step on Rams linebacker Alec Ogletree. Firing a pass his way, Cousins hit Reed in stride right at the first down marker.

Reed would sprint up the middle, evading four tacklers at one point, for what would add up to a huge 29-yard gain. A few plays later, Matt Jones would score via the run to give the Redskins a late two-touchdown lead.