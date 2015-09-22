Jordan Reed Records Key Third Down Catch

Jordan Reed recorded six catches against the Rams Sunday, none bigger than his 29-yard reception on a third down drive late in the game that helped secure the Redskins' victory.
It doesn't matter if it's a cornerback, safety or even a linebacker or even multiple defenders at once covering Redskins tight end Jordan Reed. He feels he can beat just about anyone in 1-on-1 situations, and so far this season he's proven he can.
"I feel like I can get open versus anybody. I'm just confident and trust my technique," Reed said after the Redskins' 24-10 victory over the St. Louis Rams in which he recorded six catches for a team-high 82 yards. "I just try to take advantage of all my opportunities, rather than just one on ones or single coverage. Coach Wes [Phillips] does a great job with us and working on our technique and things like that."
Full-go for the Redskins' first two games of the season following a preseason in which he missed the first two games with a hamstring injury, Reed – along with wide receiver Pierre Garçon – has been everything the team has expected out of him: a sure-handed, athletic tight end that can be a presence in the passing game.
That was evident on what play in particular late in the Redskins' victory.
Up 17-10 midway through the fourth quarter, the Redskins started on their own 23-yard line. Either a field goal or touchdown would likely put them up for good. A punt, however, would put the game in the Rams' hands.
After completing a key third down pass to Chris Thompson, the Redskins drove up to their own 40-yard line before being faced with a 3rd-and-5.
As quarterback Kirk Cousins stepped back into the pocket, Reed got a step on Rams linebacker Alec Ogletree. Firing a pass his way, Cousins hit Reed in stride right at the first down marker.
Reed would sprint up the middle, evading four tacklers at one point, for what would add up to a huge 29-yard gain. A few plays later, Matt Jones would score via the run to give the Redskins a late two-touchdown lead.
"We worked on that in practice, it's a choice route," Reed said. "Coaches called a great call. It was two-man, so the middle of the field was wide open. I just had to cut inside and it was right there for me."
Redskins head coach Jay Gruden was pleased with Reed's play throughout the day, particularly on that play.
"The big third down and five to Jordan Reed where [Cousins] was patient and let Jordan Reed be his defender on the option route stood in there and made a huge throw," Gruden said. "Those are huge plays for us when we can maintain drives."
Sunday's victory was the first of the season for the Redskins. And with the Giants (0-2) as their next opponent, Thursday's game could be huge down the road in the NFC East race.
The Redskins' trust they have in themselves is growing going into the divisional game.
"It does a lot for our confidence," Reed said. "And we just got to keep working and keep building for the next game. Definitely an important win because we never want to start 0-2. We just went out there and executed. We played a solid team game. Everyone did [their] part."
