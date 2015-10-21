Jordan Reed Returns To Practice On Wednesday

While his status for Sunday's game has yet to be determined, Jordan Reed returned to practice on Wednesday for the first time since suffering a concussion on Oct. 4.
Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed on Wednesday returned to practice, a little more than two weeks after suffering a concussion late in the team's Week 4 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Reed said it "felt good to be out there" and that he's "100 percent," but the third-year University of Florida still needs to be fully cleared through league concussion protocol before he can fully return to action, possibly as soon as this weekend against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
"Always scary when you got a concussion," Reed said. "It's all held up, got no more symptoms."
Reed suffered the injury during the Redskins' 90-yard game winning drive against the Eagles and had yet to practice before Wednesday's session at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va.
He had been off to his best start in his young career, recording 24 receptions for 278 yards and a touchdown.
Reed is still tied for third in the NFL in yards after catch among tight ends (152) and sixth in first down receptions among tight ends (18).
"I feel like I could create mismatches and create separation on third down and things like that," Reed said of his ability to get open. "Keep the chains moving."
In the two games in which Reed hasn't played, the Redskins are just 9-for-27 on third downs, an area in wihch Reed thrived through the first four games.
If the defense is only placing one man on him in coverage, Reed's confident enough in his athletic ability that few can guard him in a single matchup.
"I just get open," Reed said. "When they play man to man coverage, I just feel like I can beat anybody."
Eventually, when the Redskins get both Reed and DeSean Jackson back in the lineup, the hope is that it will start to better open up the field for the passing game.
Jackson, of course, is usually the league's top deep threat when active and Reed knows how to find space underneath.
Factor in rookie wide receiver Jamison Crowder in the slot and running back Chris Thompson, and the outlook moving forward is bright -- now it's all about getting healthy and back on the field.
"Those are two [Crowder and Thompson] great players," Reed said. "Thompson catches the ball real good out of the backfield, and Jamison's been creating separation all year. They're playing great."
Regardless of if Reed plays this weekend or not, the tight end believes scoring a win over the Buccaneers could be a boost for the team's morale as they enter the second half of the season.
"We definitely need a win this week," Reed said. "Don't want to go into the Bye Week coming off 3 Ls in a row. Just want to get this game under our belts and have a good Bye Week."
