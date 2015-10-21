Jordan Reed Returns To Practice On Wednesday

Reed said it "felt good to be out there" and that he's "100 percent," but the third-year University of Florida still needs to be fully cleared through league concussion protocol before he can fully return to action, possibly as soon as this weekend against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Always scary when you got a concussion," Reed said. "It's all held up, got no more symptoms."

Reed suffered the injury during the Redskins' 90-yard game winning drive against the Eagles and had yet to practice before Wednesday's session at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va.

He had been off to his best start in his young career, recording 24 receptions for 278 yards and a touchdown.

Reed is still tied for third in the NFL in yards after catch among tight ends (152) and sixth in first down receptions among tight ends (18).

"I feel like I could create mismatches and create separation on third down and things like that," Reed said of his ability to get open. "Keep the chains moving."

In the two games in which Reed hasn't played, the Redskins are just 9-for-27 on third downs, an area in wihch Reed thrived through the first four games.