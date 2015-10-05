Jordan Reed Suffers Concussion; MCL, Ankle Sprain

Redskins head coach Jay Gruden on Monday said tight end Jordan Reed has entered the league's concussion protocol after Sunday's game vs. the Eagles.*
The Washington Redskins once again face some immediate uncertainty at the tight end position after Jordan Reed suffered a concussion – as well as a right MCL and ankle sprain – in Sunday's victory against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said he's not too concerned with Reed's knee/ankle injury, considering it was suffered at the end of the first half and Reed was able to return to the game, but that the concussion is "a concern" due to its unpredictability.
"These things are all different," Gruden said. "Each player and the magnitude of the concussions, you just don't know until they go through the protocol and get tested and go through the necessary steps to make sure they're OK. And I don't know the severity of it at all."
The Redskins entered the season having already lost two of their top three tight ends – Niles Paul (ankle) and Logan Paulsen (toe) – to injury. The team has since added veterans Derek Carrier and Anthony McCoy, and it has Je'Ron Hamm on the practice squad, who impressed coaches with his playmaking ability during training camp.
Carrier, a third-year tight end out of Beloit who was acquired via trade halfway through the preseason, has played in all four games this season and has four receptions for 26 yards, including a season-best 15-yard reception in Sunday's win over the Eagles.
"I think Derek Carrier has made some plays at tight end," Gruden said. "He's done a nice job coming in here and learning the system. He's going to get more and more opportunities."
OTHER INJURIES:Other than Reed, the Redskins escaped Sunday's game against the Eagles with just a few general bumps and bruises:
- Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan suffered a hip pointer during the game. He left just before halftime and returned, and "should be OK," Gruden said.
- Linebacker Trent Murphy suffered a glute contusion, but came back into the game.
- Wide receiver Pierre Garçon left the game with a mild knee sprain and inflammation, but "looks to be OK." Garçon returned in the middle of the team's final 15-play, 90-yard drive and caught the game-winning touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins.
- Cornerback Chris Culliver, who was nursing a sore knee heading into the matchup, "managed his knee inflammation," Gruden said.
As for players who missed Sunday's game with injuries:
- Wide receiver DeSean Jackson continues to recover from a hamstring injury suffered Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins. "We'll try to get a little bit more out of him this week, see what he can do," Gruden said. "He'll be day-to-day."
- Cornerback DeAngelo Hall "is in the early rehab stages of his toe," Gruden said. Hall, who suffered the injury Week 3 against the New York Giants, originally had a recovery timetable of 3-4 weeks.
- Linebacker Perry Riley Jr., who suffered a calf injury Week 2 against the St. Louis Rams, could be back to practice by Wednesday, Gruden said.
