Jordan Reed Suffers Concussion; MCL, Ankle Sprain

Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said he's not too concerned with Reed's knee/ankle injury, considering it was suffered at the end of the first half and Reed was able to return to the game, but that the concussion is "a concern" due to its unpredictability.

"These things are all different," Gruden said. "Each player and the magnitude of the concussions, you just don't know until they go through the protocol and get tested and go through the necessary steps to make sure they're OK. And I don't know the severity of it at all."