Josh Harris and the ownership group's top 3 priorities in leading the Commanders' organization

Harris and his partners know there are other factors that play a role in building a championship franchise. You win, Harris said, by investing, and engaging in the community is one of their main areas of focus.

That is where Johnson will play a large role with the organization. Of the several subjects he touched on during his opening statement, Johnson continued to reiterate that the community is one of the areas where he will be the most active, and he sees it as a continuation of what the Washington Legends who were in attendance started during their playing careers.

"We see the winners in the front row," Johnson said. "Not only did they win Super Bowls, but they also made the community great. And we want to invite the community to be a part of what we're building here."

Johnson is more familiar with the DMV and its sports fans than one might think. Aside from playing games in Washington, D.C., during his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Johnson said that he has "done a lot of business in this city, building Starbucks, Washington Hilton, on and on and on."

So, Johnson is aware of how passionate the fan can be, and he wants them to be involved in rebuilding the culture.