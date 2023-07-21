Five takeaways from Josh Harris and the ownership group's introductory press conference

Washington Commanders Managing Partner Josh Harris and members of the ownership group addressed the media earlier today. Here are five takeaways from their introductory press conference.

1. He feels a "tremendous" amount of responsibility to the city to deliver a winning product.

Harris grew up during the powerhouse years of the Washington franchise. Some of his best memories are of him walking to RFK, and he spent his days watching the likes of Doug Williams, Darrell Green, Mark Rypien and scores of other Washington Legends.

So, he knows how important the franchise is to the DMV.

"It's hard to imagine, but I've seen the numbers," Harris said. "The Commanders were once the No. 1 franchise in the NFL back when they were the Redskins and even after that. Not the Dallas Cowboys, the Washington Commanders."

That will be something he leans on as he goes on the journey to rebuilding the culture, but he also knows that his task will take more than just his appreciation of the franchise to create a winning product.

"This franchise is a part of who I am and who I became," Harris said. "It's part of my DNA, but I appreciate that it's not just about being a fan. I feel a tremendous sense of responsibility to this city to win championships, to create a positive impact on the community and create great experiences and memories for future fans like I had growing up as a kid."