Josh Norman Focusing On Giants, Glad That 'Storm Has Settled Down'

"The storm has finally settled down, which is awesome," Norman said. "I think these guys just make more out of it than it really is. Now you see going out there on the field, regular guys playing a regular game. You get to see us on Sundays. That's it. Nothing more, nothing less. That's what you get. I don't look too much into it. I'm going to go out there and play the opponent that I face and we'll see what happens after that."

September's game marked the first time since they traded blows with each other (when Norman was a member of the Panthers) that the two would be returning to the scene of the scuffle, facing off against each other after an offseason in which the story about that game and their relationship seemed to intensify with each published interview.

Beckham caught seven passes for 121 yards that day, but was kept out of the end zone. Norman and the Redskins had the last laugh, however. Quarterback Eli Manning threw two interceptions, the second of which sealed a 29-27 victory, Washington's first of the season.

Both teams have made significant strides since that game. Because the Giants have already secured the fifth seed in the playoffs, Sunday's outcome doesn't have any impact on their position in the playoffs. Head coach Ben McAdoo said Wednesday he plans to play his starters, but Norman isn't concerned with whom he faces.

"At the end of the day, we've got to strap up and we've got to put our best foot forward and go out there and get a win," Norman said. "Impose our will on the opponent that we play. And that's what we have to do, regardless of what happens, who plays, who doesn't. Who cares, I don't get involved with that. Whoever is going to come on the field, that's who we're going to see. You're going to see me, you're going to see the rest of the team and everybody else that's a part of it."

Based on the fact that Norman controlled his emotions from spilling over in the team's loss against the Panthers, and hasn't had any problem playing defensive coordinator Joe Barry's direction, head coach Jay Gruden doesn't expect any hysterics to break out this Sunday.

"I think Josh has done an excellent job playing within the system and playing within himself and, you know, the headlines are the headlines, but come game time he's got himself ready to play," Gruden said. "He stays focused on his job, his responsibility and I think he'll do the same thing against Odell and the Giants."