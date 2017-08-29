Junior Galette Happy To Return But Believes He Has More Work To Do

"I'm able to go, but I've just got to keep getting the treatment that they've been giving me," Galette said. "I can't really bend that corner as fast as I want to or just playing with my leg. I'm still thinking about it mentally. So, yeah, it's almost there but I got enough time, got a great coach, he takes care of his guys and you've just got to make sure you bring that energy and passion on the field so he doesn't look crazy.

"So, that's all I got to do is get some rest on it and keep treating it like we've been doing and I'll be fine."

Even though the 29-year-old looked like one of the quickest players on the field, he was slightly frustrated because what he put on tape "is not even me."

"People will be like, 'Man, you're doing good,' but I'm like, 'This is not even me.' I just want to show you guys that I could be so productive, but at the same time: great organization, Jay Gruden, he's been giving me the time that I've needed to get them rested. It was my decision to play [on Sunday] and I went out there and he took care of me again."

The addition of a healthy Galette is a welcoming sight for the defensive unit, as he was one of the NFL's top pass rushers in his final two seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

Galette tallied 22 combined sacks during the 2013-14 seasons, which ranked tied with Ryan Kerrigan for second-most in the NFC and tied for sixth-most in the NFL in that span.

"I was happy to see him out there," Kerrigan said. "I know he's been itching to get out there for a couple years now. Not having been in the first couple games, I know he's been itching to get out there, so it was fun to see 58 flying around.