Junior Galette Reinvigorated With The Redskins

The linebacker endured a difficult offseason, as he recovered from a pectoral injury suffered while lifting weights in June followed by his release by the New Orleans Saints in July, less than a year after signing a four-year contract.

"The offseason has been pretty rough and it's brought this hunger that I haven't had since rookie year, being undrafted," Galette told reporters on Tuesday. "It's brought that back and right now I want it all"

Signed by the Redskins just days after being placed on the open market, Galette could make his debut for Washington against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday in both team's third preseason game.

While some veterans don't necessarily look forward to preseason games knowing they'll be pulled after only a few plays or drives, Galette is eager to step onto the field before the regular season gets underway.

"The thrill is definitely there, it's not long gone," he said. "As far as what I went through this offseason, to get back on the field is exciting and especially to be a part of a cohesive team that embraces me. So I just want to prove to them that I belong and earn my stripes. It's been a real humbling experience and they have embraced me from day one. I just want to show them how much I have in store."

The Stillman College product said he feels comfortable being with the Redskins and that the "quick twitch muscles are always going to be there, so you just keep working on it."

"I have been doing this for a while and I wish I could have gotten a lot of reps, but I just want to get out there and show the guys that have embraced me so well that I can get after the quarterback," he said. "And that I can be a terrific football player for them."

Galette has been impressive in his practice appearances with the Redskins since signing with the team July 31.