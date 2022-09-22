Jahan Dotson emerging as one of Washington's most potent red zone threats

The Washington Commanders were in need of a spark coming out of halftime down 22-0 to the Detroit Lions, and it did not take long for Carson Wentz to find it.

Wentz, who had struggled for most of the first half with just 59 passing yards, dropped back and took a few steps to his right. He spotted Jahan Dotson, who had just run past cornerback Will Harris, set his feet and fired a 40-yard shot to the rookie. Dotson made the leaping grab at the Lions' 20-yard line, and three plays later, the Commanders were in the end zone for the first time all afternoon.

"The kid keeps showing up," Wentz said. "I can't say enough good things about Jahan and the way he keeps showing up like that. I think that was a bit of a spark that we needed."

Though he is only two weeks into his rookie season, Dotson has already stood out among the other wideouts in the 2022 draft class. He is fifth in yards (99), fourth in yards per catch (14.1) and second among all receivers in touchdowns (3).

Ron Rivera said when Dotson was drafted that he plays outside his 5-foot-11 frame, and nowhere on the field has that been clearer than near the red zone, where he has emerged as a potent threat.