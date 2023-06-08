Logan Thomas: Cole Turner 'built for an offense like this'

That's saying a lot, considering how strong of an impression Turner made last offseason. Turner was known for being a talented red zone target at Nevada (the majority of his touchdowns in college were scored in that area of the field), and that carried over to the NFL. Whether it was Taylor Heinicke or Carson Wentz throwing the ball to him, Turner found ways to get open and use his 6-foot-6 frame to make grabs over defenders.

But Turner sustained a hamstring injury in the second half of training camp that kept him sidelined until Week 5 of the regular season. The missed time resulted in him being a step behind his teammates, and he spent most of his time trying to make up the lost ground.

"I think that threw me off a little bit, and once the season starts picking up, it's hard to kind of break that mold of what's going on," Turner said.

The time off after the season was a benefit to Turner. He focused on his body, strengthening his hamstring and tweaking his workouts so that they were more tailored to the type of player he wants to be.

Because of that, Turner reported to OTAs down 5% in body fat and more comfortable with his body.