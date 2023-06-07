Minicamp notebook | Commanders players embrace Bieniemy's high standards

It's clear by now that Eric Bieniemy has a high standard for his players, and he gives them constant reminders that they must perform up to his expectations if they hope to get on the field.

The latest admonishment was directed not at one player, but the entire starting unit. He barked at the group to get off the field after a botched play, which ended with a fumbled snap, during team drills. That's been Bieniemy's method of operation this offseason; if a player doesn't execute the way he wants, someone else will take their place.

His players love his style.

"It's awesome to have someone who holds you to such a high standard," Jahan Dotson said after practice. "He only wants success out of you. That's all he wants to see. He wants to see you succeed at all times."

Bieniemy has given Dotson multiple coaching points this offseason. He reminded the receivers not to "fall asleep" on a certain play during the installation period of practice because the ball could end up going his way. Last week, Bieniemy chastised Dotson for dropping a pass, and Dotson responded by making every catch for the rest of practice.

The margin for error is small with Bieniemy as a coordinator, but that's only because he wants to push his players to achieve more.

"I ran into him yesterday after meetings, and he said, 'You have so much potential, and I'm gonna make sure I get it out of you,'" Dotson said. "That's what you want in someone."

Washington's offense will need to improve if it hopes to compete for the postseason in 2023. The team was 20th in yards, 24th in points and 21st in passing yards. In order to do that, the players must adhere to Bieniemy's styles and standards.

They have no problem with that.

"He's holding us accountable," Charles Leno said. "That's the No. 1 thing you want as a player … We want to be great."