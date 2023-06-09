Saahdiq Charles playing well at LG, but Chris Paul not far behind

Paul played well in Washington win over the Cowboys, allowing just one pressure with a pass blocking efficiency grade of 98. He believes that opportunity was "very, very important" for him to show that the team's faith in him was not misplaced.

"It was...something I had been wanting for a very long time," Paul said. "So, it was nice to finally get it. I definitely trusted in the fact that I was prepared for that moment, and I seized that opportunity."

Paul was focused on himself during OTAs and minicamp. He spent most of his time fine tuning the smaller details of his skill set and looking at areas he can still improve upon.

He can already feel the difference.

"Definitely better prepared," Paul said. "And that just comes with being a veteran now at this point and continuing to improve and knowing the scheme and knowing the terminology."

And it isn't just one area that Paul feels he has made progress in; it's his entire body of work.

"it's really shown in all aspects, every aspect of offensive line play," Paul said. "I think I'm really just grateful for the opportunity I get to progress day in and day out, and every day...no matter where I'm at in my career, it's gonna be a competition."