Keasey Signed to Practice Squad

The Redskins have signed linebacker Zak Keasey to the team's practice squad, the team announced on Tuesday.

Keasey, an undrafted rookie out of Princeton who made the team in training camp, was on the Redskins' 53-man roster most of the first six weeks of the season.

Keasey, who saw action on special teams in the Week 1 win over Chicago, was released prior to the Chiefs game to make room for practice squad cornerback Dimitri Patterson on the roster. Patterson was needed due to an injury to cornerback Shawn Springs. He played on special teams against the Chiefs.