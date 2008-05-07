Kelly Introductory Press Conference

## Head Coach Jim Zorn

"We want to introduce to you Malcolm Kelly, our third pick in the second round. He was our 51st pick overall. He started all 14 games last year where he caught 49 balls for 821 yards. In his tenure at Oklahoma, he appeared in all 39 games, started 34 that he played in. He was the fifth leading receiver overall. He was tied for seventh in the Big Twelve conference with 21 scoring touchdowns. He is from Longview, Texas."

WR Malcolm Kelly

Opening Statement:

"I am just glad to be here. The whole draft situation, I sat down and couldn't eat anything because I was so nervous the whole time. After that work out I told my family and friends that I figured I would end up a Washington Redskin. That is what I told them and that is what ended up happening. I got to come in with two other great guys, Devin Thomas and Fred Davis. With the new offense that coach is bringing in, there are going to be a lot of playmakers out there. Hopefully we can, especially me and Devin, can get in and learn from Santana (Moss, WR, #89) and Antwaan Randle El (WR, #82). Those guys can teach us a little bit of what we need to know and we will be able to help each other out and win some ball games around here.

On playing for the Redskins:

"I know a lot of people asked me if it would be a problem playing for the Redskins being from Texas in Cowboy country. The way I look at it is that I grew up a UT (University of Texas) fan and went to Oklahoma. Every time it came to the Red River shootout time you knew who was the enemy and who was on your side. I will be able to do it again. I am grateful to be here today. I want to thank you for having me and thank Coach Zorn again, Mr. [Daniel M.] Snyder and Mr. [Vinny] Cerrato for giving me that call to let me know I will be a Redskin. I will make sure I make everybody proud."

On becoming friends with WR Devin Thomas at the NFL Scouting Combine:

"We talk to each other on and off. Once he got picked I sent him a text message and congratulated him. He congratulated me a few picks later and said, 'We are going to be together.' We actually went on some trips and roomed together when you go visit with the other teams, so we know each other."

On if he thought it was a long shot that he would be picked by the Redskins after WR Devin Thomas was selected before him:

"At first, I did but I didn't count it out. Like I said it was a new offense they were bringing in and I knew that they were going to need a lot of playmakers out there. I didn't count it out but when they did pick me like I said, I was excited. I know there will be a lot of other players around me that can do some stuff."

On if all the questions about his character bothered him leading up to the draft:

"Not really. People who know me know I have never went off on the media. That is old news. That was Oklahoma, this is Washington and I am passed all of that stuff."

On how he feels about his speed:

"I think I am good with my speed. I had three weeks to prepare for my pro day with my quad injury. In the end, if a defender is in front of me I play football. That is what I do. I do not put track spikes on and run 40s or run 100s. I play football and that is what I am going to do on the weekends."

On what he knows about the Redskins offense and what can translate from Oklahoma's offense:

"At Oklahoma we had a spread offense. I only ran a certain amount of routes. There are certain things that Coach Zorn has already talked to me about. I am going to have to work on some stuff. I am a little raw in my route running ability but it is stuff that we will nail down, that I know I need to work on, that I will focus on and stuff that I am not as good in."

On if he feels that he, WR Devin Thomas and TE Fred Davis will push each other: