Ken Houston

Had a 14-year NFL career… Named to 12 straight Pro Bowls from 1968-79… Was either All-Pro or All-NFC with the Redskins each year from 1973-79. Most memorable moments include a game-winning tackle against the Cowboys on Monday Night Football in 1973 and collecting interceptions on back to back offensive snaps during a game in 1971… Lists induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a first ballot selection as greatest accomplishment… Pre-game ritual while with the Redskins was taking a power nap in the locker room prior to kickoff. The Redskins mean to him the "George Allen and Over the Hill Gang—there was a mystique about that era"… Greatest inspiration was Redskins' chaplain Tom Skinner… Most admired teammates were Charley Taylor, Bobby Mitchell, Sonny Jurgensen, Billy Kilmer and Brig Owens. After retiring from the Redskins, coached defensive backs with the Houston Oilers and University of Houston… Also was a head football coach for Houston area high schools.