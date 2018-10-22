Kerrigan, Smith Team Up For Game-Winning Touchdown To Cap Productive Day

Kerrigan recorded his first sack in the third quarter, taking down Prescott on first down for a loss of six yards that set up a three-and-out. He finished with five combined tackles, the last of which won the game.

The performance was testament for defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, who has continued to stay in Kerrigan's ear, that persistence wins. "It's only a matter of time," he told him over the last few weeks.

"Something my D-line coach in college always told me," Allen said. "Jared Allen, the year he had 21 sacks, the first four games had nothing. The thing that he always said, just continue to do your job and they'll come. Sacks come in waves and you see that tonight."

"It is gratifying to get to him, that's for sure," Kerrigan said. "It was tough at times, I stayed positive throughout the first couple of weeks when it didn't seem to be going my way in terms of sacks. It's the game, you got to keep playing and keep working."

The play helped the Redskins reverse several trends – losing four straight to the Cowboys, following a victory with a defeat – and gave both outside linebackers more confidence that their patience and hard work would eventually be rewarded.