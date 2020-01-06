Key Dates For The Redskins Heading Into The Offseason And Beyond

Though the regular season ended just over a week ago, the Washington Redskins are already focused on the 2020 season.
On the first day of the new decade, the Redskins announced the beginning of a new era by hiring Ron Rivera as their next head coach. It was the first of many moves that will be made throughout the year as the team tries to shape a new culture.
The upcoming offseason will be a critical one for Rivera and the Redskins. Here is a list of key dates for fans to look forward to as the Redskins prepare for the next season.
January
- Jan. 17 -- Deadline For Underclassmen To Declare For The NFL Draft: The 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas will be one of the most important in recent years for the Redskins, as it will be the first under Rivera's leadership, and Jan. 17 is the deadline for college players who are underclassmen to apply for special eligibility. There have already been several top draft prospects to forego their senior seasons to pursue their NFL aspirations. Ohio State defensive end Chase Young leads the pack and is widely considered to be the top overall prospect regardless of position and the second overall pick behind LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. Aside from Young, other players to declare include Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas and Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah.
- Jan. 18 -- East-West Shrine Bowl: With the draft only months away, prospects will be looking for any opportunity to add to their visual resume. Jan. 18 will be the first opportunity for them to do that, as the East-West Shrine Bowl is set to kick off in St. Petersburg, Florida. First played in 1925, the East-West Shrine Bowl boasts a reputation of featuring some of the top college players who went on to have Hall of Fame careers in the NFL. Notable players include Walter Payton, Gale Sayers, John Elway and Tom Brady.
- Jan. 25 -- Senior Bowl: One week later, the Senior Bowl will take place at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. As the name implies, the Senior Bowl is exclusively for senior prospects.
- Jan. 26 -- NFL Pro Bowl: The NFL Pro Bowl will be played this year at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The Redskins had fourth players selected this year, as punter Tress Way was named as a starter, while safety Landon Collins, offensive guard Brandon Scherff and defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis were all named as alternates.
February
- Feb. 3: The NFL waiver system will begin for the 2020 season.
- Feb. 24 - March 2: The NFL Scouting Combine will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
- Feb. 25: Clubs can begin to designate franchise and transition tags.
March
- March 10: The deadline for teams to designate franchise and transition tags ends at 4 p.m. EST.
- March 16-19: NFL teams are permitted to begin the "legal tampering period" before free agency begins. Teams are allowed to contact and enter contract negotiations with certified agents of players who will be Unrestricted Free Agents.
- March 18: The deadline for teams to exercise options for the 2020 season on all players who have option clauses in their contracts is 4 p.m. EST. Teams must also submit qualifying offers to their Restricted Free Agents with expiring contracts to retain a Right of First Refusal/Compensation by 4 p.m. EST. Teams must submit a minimum salary tender to retain exclusive negotiating rights to their players with expiring 2019 contracts who have fewer than three accrued seasons of free agency credit by 4 p.m. EST. The Top 51 Rule goes into effect. This means all teams bust be under the 2020 salary cap by 4 p.m. EST. All 2019 contracts expire and the 2020 league year begins with free agency at 4 p.m. EST. Teams will receive a notice that will include all transactions submitted to the league office during the period between 4 p.m. EST and 11:59:59 p.m. EST. The trading period will also begin at this time.
- March 29-April 1: The NFL will host its annual league meeting in Palm Beach, Florida.
April
- April 6: Newly hired head coaches may begin their offseason workout programs.
- April 17: Deadline for Restricted Free Agents to sign offer sheets.
- April 20: Teams with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.
- April 23 - 25: 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada
May
- May 1-4: Teams may elect to hold their one three-day post-Draft rookie minicamp from Friday-Sunday or Saturday-Monday.
- May 5: Deadline for prior club to send "May 5 Tender" to its unsigned Unrestricted Free Agents. If the player has not signed a player contract with a club by July 22 or the first scheduled day of the first NFL training camp, whichever is later, he may negotiate or sign a player contract from that date until the Tuesday following the 10th weekend of the regular season, at 4:00 p.m., New York time, only with his prior club.
- May 8-11: Clubs may elect to hold their one three-day post-Draft rookie minicamp from Friday through Sunday or Saturday through Monday.
- May 11: Rookie Football Development Programs begin.
- May 14-17: NFLPA Rookie Premiere. Invited rookies (typically, first- and/or second-round selections) must be permitted by their respective clubs to attend. Such players are unavailable for offseason workouts, OTA days, and minicamps during this period.
- May 19-20: Spring League Meeting, Marina Del Ray, California.
June
- June 1: Deadline for prior club to send "June 1 Tender" to its unsigned Restricted Free Agents who received a qualifying offer for a right of first refusal only in order for such player to be subject to the CBA's "June 15 Tender" provision.
- June 15: Deadline for club to withdraw qualifying offer to Restricted Free Agents and still retain exclusive negotiating rights by substituting "June 15 Tender" of one-year contract at 110 percent of the player's prior-year Paragraph 5 Salary (with all other terms of his prior-year contract carried forward unchanged).
- Late June: Rookie Transition Program to be held at individual clubs.
July
- July 15: At 4:00 p.m., New York time, deadline for any club that designated a Franchise Player to sign such player to a multiyear contract or extension. After this date, the player may sign only a oneyear contract with his prior club for the 2020 season, and such contract cannot be extended until after the club's last regular season game.
- Mid-July: Clubs are permitted to open preseason training camp for rookies beginning seven days prior to the club's earliest permissible mandatory reporting date for veteran players. Veteran players (defined as a player with at least one pension-credited season) other than quarterbacks or "injured players" (as defined in CBA Article 21, Section 6) may report to a club's preseason training camp no earlier than 15 days prior to the club's first scheduled preseason game or July 15, whichever is later. Veteran quarterbacks and injured players may be required to report to the club's preseason training camp no earlier than five days immediately prior to the mandatory reporting date for all other veteran players, provided the club has already opened (or simultaneously opens) its official preseason training camp for all rookies and first-year players. A three-day acclimation period will apply to players who are on a club's roster up to and including the mandatory veteran reporting date. Players who rejoin the roster after that date may practice (including wearing pads) and play immediately after passing a physical.
- July 22*: Signing period ends for Unrestricted Free Agents to whom a "May 5 Tender" was made by prior club. After this date and until 4:00 p.m., New York time, on the Tuesday following the 10th weekend of the regular season, prior club has exclusive negotiating rights.
* or the first scheduled day of the first NFL training camp, whichever is later.
August
- Aug. 6: Hall of Fame Game, Canton, Ohio.
- Aug. 6-9: Hall of Fame Weekend, Canton, Ohio.
- Aug. 11: Deadline for players under contract to report to their clubs to earn an accrued season for free agency. If a drafted rookie has not signed with his club by this date, he cannot be traded to any other club in 2020, and may sign a player contract only with the drafting club until the day of the Draft in the 2021 league year.
September
- Sept. 5: Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, clubs must reduce rosters to a maximum of 53 players on the Active/Inactive List. Simultaneously with the cut-down to 53, clubs that have players in the categories of Active/Physically Unable to Perform or Active/Non-Football Injury or Illness must select one of the following options: place player on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform or Reserve/NonFootball Injury or Illness, whichever is applicable; request waivers; terminate contract; trade contract; or continue to count the player on the Active List.
- Sept. 6: Upon receipt of the Personnel Notice at approximately 1:00 p.m., New York time, clubs may establish a practice squad of 10 players (clubs participating in the International Player Development Program may sign one additional international player to a Practice Player Contract.) No club, including the player's prior club, will be permitted to sign a player to a practice player contract until all clubs have received simultaneous notification via the above Personnel Notice that such player's prior NFL player contract has been terminated via the waiver system.
- Sept: 10: At 12:00 a.m., New York time, the Top 51 Rule expires for all NFL clubs.
- Sept. 10, 13-14: NFL Regular Season Week 1.
