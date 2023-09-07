News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Khaleke Hudson playing with more confidence heading into Year 4

Sep 07, 2023 at 12:55 PM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

The Cincinnati Bengals were lined up at the Washington Commanders' 3-yard line with an eye on punching the ball into end zone on their opening drive, but Khaleke Hudson made sure their ensuing play was blown up before it began. 

Hudson, lined up outside of the Bengals' attached tight end on the right side of the formation, picked up on the play immediately. He shrugged past the Bengals' Y-back, broke down for a split second and wrapped up Chase Brown in the backfield long enough for two more defenders to pile on the running back for a four-yard loss. Hudson got up and flexed in celebration before jogging back to the huddle. 

Plays like that have become more common for Hudson, who has spent the last calendar year trying to become a more regular contributor for the Commanders' defense. At this point last season, Hudson was on the team's practice squad after being cut in his third season. Now, he's one of the four linebackers the Commanders kept on the active roster, and the work he's done to improve his skill set has not gone unnoticed by the coaching staff. 

"I think it's confidence more than anything else," said head coach Ron Rivera. "He really had a very good training camp this year and he gave us a lot of confidence being able to keep four [linebackers] knowing his versatility, but also knowing he's grown so much as a player."

Versatility was part of what made Hudson so appealing when Washington used a fifth-round pick on him in 2020. He played Michigan's "Viper" position, a SAM/nickel hybrid role that requires players to blitz quarterbacks, operate as a traditional linebacker and drop back in coverage.

A player like that seemed to be a natural fit for a team like the Commanders, who emphasize position flexibility on defense, but the results on the field were uneven. Hudson did have his moments during his first two seasons -- eight tackles in 2020 against the Seattle Seahawks and three stop in the 2021 17-15 win over the Las Vegas Raiders -- but they were far too infrequent, as Hudson was mostly a special teams contributor during that time.

In 2022, Hudson was released in favor of players like Milo Eifler and De'Jon Harris. The team still believed in his development, which is why the Commanders signed him to the practice squad and elevated him in Week 5, but it still took time for him to prove himself.

For the past year, Hudson's mindset has been to keep moving forward.

"Stay consistent, and just keep trusting the process and just keep controlling what I can control," Hudson said.

