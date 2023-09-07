Khaleke Hudson playing with more confidence heading into Year 4

Hudson had plenty of opportunities to show how much he improved in the offseason. Jamin Davis missed most of OTAs dealing with clean up surgery, meaning that Hudson received all of the starting reps.

Once again, Hudson flashed, and plays like blowing a screen and corralling Brian Robinson Jr. for a loss in practice showed off his athleticism. Hudson was "flying around," Rivera said, and playing with a positive attitude. He was also being moved around the field more often as he learned different positions.

"We've noticed," Rivera said of Hudson. "We've noticed an improvement, and we've noticed a guy also playing with confidence as well."

Against the Bengals, Hudson only played in 17 snaps but made the most of his time on the field. On Cincinnati's second drive, Hudson fought through a block on a screen play and tackled Brown for another loss, bringing up fourth down at the Bengals' 17-yard line.

Hudson knows he can always be better, but he felt that he had "a very good night."

"I feel like when the plays were there, I did my best to make the plays," Hudson said in the locker room. "Just playing for my teammates, playing for my coaches, playing for my family. That's what I do it for."

And Hudson reemphasized how important it is for him to stay consistent.

"I was just trusting what our requirements are for each play on defense, doing whatever my job was...and just playing fast," Hudson said. "I feel like I had a really good camp, had really good OTAs and just keeping it going is my goal."

If Hudson can do that, then nights like the one he had against the Cowboys and Bengals will come more often.