Practice Notes | Monitoring the status of Terry McLaurin, Chase Young ahead of the 2023 season opener

The Washington Commanders have a chance to start the 2023 season off with a Week 1 win, which would be the third in four years, against the Arizona Cardinals, but the status for two of their most effective playmakers is still unknown.

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who was recently named a captain and is coming off his third consecutive 1,000-yard campaign, is dealing with turf toe that kept him out of practice for the rest of the preseason, while defensive end Chase Young is recovering from a stinger that he suffered against the Cleveland Browns.

McLaurin was injured during the Commanders' second preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens. He landed awkwardly on his foot during the final drive of the first half and walked into the locker before the rest of the team. He did not return to the game and was not seen at practice for the rest of the month.

Young reported an issue after a play in the first quarter against the Browns after nearly sacking Deshaun Watson. Young was absent for about a week after the game and began easing himself back into practice. He participated in some team drills after the injury but did not play in either of the final two preseason games.

Not much has been said by head coach Ron Rivera about either McLaurin or Young's injury in the past few weeks. There is reported optimism in McLaurin's case that he will not be hampered by his turf toe, but the best recovery for him has been to get as much rest as possible.

"We'll continue to treat Terry's toe," Rivera said. "We were keeping him off of it."

There's been even less revealed about Young's injury. Young visited with doctors last month, and Rivera said things have been headed in a positive direction. Since then, however, Rivera has refrained from speaking about the injury publicly.