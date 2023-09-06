News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Practice Notes | Monitoring the status of Terry McLaurin, Chase Young ahead of the 2023 season opener

Sep 06, 2023 at 05:16 PM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

The Washington Commanders have a chance to start the 2023 season off with a Week 1 win, which would be the third in four years, against the Arizona Cardinals, but the status for two of their most effective playmakers is still unknown. 

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who was recently named a captain and is coming off his third consecutive 1,000-yard campaign, is dealing with turf toe that kept him out of practice for the rest of the preseason, while defensive end Chase Young is recovering from a stinger that he suffered against the Cleveland Browns. 

McLaurin was injured during the Commanders' second preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens. He landed awkwardly on his foot during the final drive of the first half and walked into the locker before the rest of the team. He did not return to the game and was not seen at practice for the rest of the month. 

Young reported an issue after a play in the first quarter against the Browns after nearly sacking Deshaun Watson. Young was absent for about a week after the game and began easing himself back into practice. He participated in some team drills after the injury but did not play in either of the final two preseason games. 

Not much has been said by head coach Ron Rivera about either McLaurin or Young's injury in the past few weeks. There is reported optimism in McLaurin's case that he will not be hampered by his turf toe, but the best recovery for him has been to get as much rest as possible. 

"We'll continue to treat Terry's toe," Rivera said. "We were keeping him off of it." 

There's been even less revealed about Young's injury. Young visited with doctors last month, and Rivera said things have been headed in a positive direction. Since then, however, Rivera has refrained from speaking about the injury publicly. 

Now that Week 1 is officially here, media members have been allowed to see both players in action again. Here's how they have progressed so far.

Wednesday

The week got off to a strong start for both McLaurin and Young, both of whom were at practice in full pads. They were listed as "Limited" on Wednesday's injury report.

Terry McLaurin

There was a small crowd of reporters next to the receivers as McLaurin got to work. The biggest concern was with how the veteran wideout would move with his toe injury, but he looked unbothered as he went through individual drills. He ran with strength and acceleration as he ran routes on air, and when the receivers met with the quarterbacks, he executed each assignment without issue.

"Terry looked really good," Rivera said after practice. "He took the reps that we had listed for him, and he looked good, so obviously to increase them tomorrow will most certainly occur. It was a good day for him."

After practice, McLaurin said he felt comfortable pushing off his toe in practice, and he wouldn't put himself out there if he wasn't confident in himself.

McLaurin added that he plans to play on Sunday.

"I'm confident with where things are right now," McLaurin said. "I'm just gonna continue to try to have a good day tomorrow and see how I feel waking up after today and take it from there."

Chase Young

Like McLaurin, Young participated in individual drills and was with the rest of the team's defensive linemen on the second practice field.

"He's doing everything he can to get ready to play," Rivera said.

Rivera said the team had reps scripted for Young throughout practice with certain periods that he can participate in. Young looked good in the reps the media was able to see today, and Rivera said he's "chomping at the bit" to be on the field.

"He's done everything that he possibly could, and he's getting himself ready to play. If he's cleared, we'll go."

Like McLaurin, Young expressed belief that he will be ready to play against the Cardinals.

"I do believe so," Young said. "Honestly, I'm waiting just to get approved, but...I'm ready to go. Straight up."

