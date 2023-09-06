News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders vs. Cardinals preview | Kicking off a new era

Sep 06, 2023 at 12:00 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

ARIvsWAS090623

The Washington Commanders are beginning the 2023 season with a home matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Here's everything you need to know about the game.

GAME INFORMATION

Date: Sept. 10

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: FedExField (Landover, Maryland)

WATCH: FOX

  • Adam Amin (Play-by-play)
  • Mark Schlereth (Analyst)
  • Kristina Pink (Sideline)

RADIO:

  • Julie Donaldson (Host)
  • Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
  • London Fletcher (analyst)
  • Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.

Related Links

QUICK HITS

  • Washington leads the all-time regular season series, 77-47-2.
  • The first time the two teams faced each other came on Oct. 16, 1932, when Washington was the Boston Braves and the Arizona franchise was located in Chicago.
  • Washington dominated the series with Arizona in the 1980s. The team amassed 18 victories against Arizona in that span with only three losses.
  • Washington will host Arizona at FedExField for the first time since 2017, when Washington claimed a 20-15 victory thanks to two touchdowns from Kirk Cousins and two field goals from Dustin Hopkins.
  • Washington's largest margin of victory against Arizona came in 1992, when Washington claimed a 41-3 win with touchdowns from Gary Clark, Ricky Sanders and Art Monk.

COACHING STAFF

Washington:

  • Head coach Ron Rivera (4th season in Washington)
  • Assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (1st)
  • Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (4th)
  • Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (5th)

Arizona:

  • Head coach Jonathan Gannon (1st season in Arizona)
  • Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing (1st)
  • Defensive coordinator Nick Rallis (1st)
  • Assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers (1st)

INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS (2022)

Washington:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Taylor Heinicke (1,859)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Taylor Heinicke (12)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Brian Robinson (797)
  • Rushing TDs -- RB Antonio Gibson (3)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (1,191)
  • Receiving TDs -- WR Jahan Dotson (7)
  • Tackles -- LB Jamin Davis (104)
  • Sacks -- DT Daron Payne (11.5)
  • Interceptions -- S Darrick Forrest (4)

Arizona:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Kyler Murray (2,368)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Kyler Murray (14)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB James Connor (782)
  • Rushing TDs -- RB James Connor (7)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR DeAndre Hopkins (717)
  • Receiving TDs -- TE Zach Ertz (4)
  • Tackles -- S Budda Baker (111)
  • Sacks -- DE J.J. Watt (12.5)
  • Interceptions -- CB Marco Wilson (3)

TEAM STATS

Washington:

  • Total offense -- 20th (330.3) YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- 24th (18.9 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 21st (204.2 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- 26th (48)
  • Rushing offense -- 12th (126.1 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- T-25th (35.2%)
  • Total defense -- 3rd (304.6 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- 9th (20.2 PPG)
  • Passing defense -- 4th (191.3 YPG)
  • Sacks -- 12th (43)
  • Rushing defense -- 11th (113.3 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- 1st (31,9%)
  • Time of possession -- 1st (33:05)
  • Turnover differential -- T-26th (-5)

Arizona:

  • Total offense --22nd (323.5 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- 21st (20.0 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 18th (213.3 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- T-25th (46)
  • Rushing offense -- 22nd (110.2 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- T-25th (35.2%)
  • Total defense -- 21st (348.9 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- 31st (26.4 PPG)
  • Passing defense --24th (230.3 YPG)
  • Sacks -- T-23rd (36)
  • Rushing defense -- 14th (118.6 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- 28th (42.9%)
  • Time of possession -- 14th (29:50)
  • Turnover differential -- T-26th (-5)

Related Content

news

Practice Notes | Monitoring the status of Terry McLaurin, Chase Young ahead of the 2023 season opener

The Washington Commanders have a chance to start the 2023 season off with a Week 1 win, which would be the third in four years, against the Arizona Cardinals, but the status for two of their most effective playmakers is still unknown. 
news

Commanders-Cardinals Week 1 injury report

The Washington Commanders have announced their injury report for the Week 1 matchup.
news

Wake Up Washington | Week 1 has arrived

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
news

Commanders sign WR Jamison Crowder, S Keidron Smith to practice squad

The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster move on Wednesday.
news

Commanders announce captains for 2023 season

Quarterback Sam Howell, wide receiver Terry McLaurin, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, cornerback Kendall Fuller, safety Jeremy Reaves and punter Tress Way were voted as captains by their teammates.
news

Notes & Quotes from Ron Rivera's Tuesday press conference

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera addressed the media for the first time during Week 1. Here are some notes and quotes from his Tuesday press conference.
news

Commanders release unofficial depth chart for Week 1 vs. Cardinals

The Washington Commanders have updated their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 1 game against the Arizona Cardinals.
news

Sam Howell's Axiom helmet puts him a step ahead in vision, comfort and protection

Eagle-eyed fans who attended training camp may have noticed that Howell's helmet looks a little different compared to the one he wore last season. That's because Howell is using the Riddell Axiom, a model used more commonly in college but is becoming more popular in the NFL for its improvements in vision, comfort and protection. 
news

Washington Commanders announce coaching promotions

The Washington Commanders announced today that they have promoted the following coaches.
news

From thousands of eggs to hundreds of laundry loads, preparing for the preseason is a team effort

From the kitchen staff to the grounds crew, everyone who steps into OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park must rise to the demands of preseason. 
news

Commanders' athletic training staff relies on hard work, adaptability and camaraderie to rise to preseason occasion 

To ensure they are able to provide the best care to the team throughout these intense weeks, constantly keeping their heads on a swivel, working hard and leaning on the camaraderie they have developed within the department is vital. 
Advertising