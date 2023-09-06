Commanders vs. Cardinals preview | Kicking off a new era

The Washington Commanders are beginning the 2023 season with a home matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Here's everything you need to know about the game.
GAME INFORMATION
Date: Sept. 10
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: FedExField (Landover, Maryland)
WATCH: FOX
- Adam Amin (Play-by-play)
- Mark Schlereth (Analyst)
- Kristina Pink (Sideline)
RADIO:
- Julie Donaldson (Host)
- Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
- London Fletcher (analyst)
- Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.
QUICK HITS
- Washington leads the all-time regular season series, 77-47-2.
- The first time the two teams faced each other came on Oct. 16, 1932, when Washington was the Boston Braves and the Arizona franchise was located in Chicago.
- Washington dominated the series with Arizona in the 1980s. The team amassed 18 victories against Arizona in that span with only three losses.
- Washington will host Arizona at FedExField for the first time since 2017, when Washington claimed a 20-15 victory thanks to two touchdowns from Kirk Cousins and two field goals from Dustin Hopkins.
- Washington's largest margin of victory against Arizona came in 1992, when Washington claimed a 41-3 win with touchdowns from Gary Clark, Ricky Sanders and Art Monk.
COACHING STAFF
Washington:
- Head coach Ron Rivera (4th season in Washington)
- Assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (1st)
- Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (4th)
- Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (5th)
Arizona:
- Head coach Jonathan Gannon (1st season in Arizona)
- Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing (1st)
- Defensive coordinator Nick Rallis (1st)
- Assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers (1st)
INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS (2022)
Washington:
- Passing Yards -- QB Taylor Heinicke (1,859)
- Passing TDs -- QB Taylor Heinicke (12)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Brian Robinson (797)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Antonio Gibson (3)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (1,191)
- Receiving TDs -- WR Jahan Dotson (7)
- Tackles -- LB Jamin Davis (104)
- Sacks -- DT Daron Payne (11.5)
- Interceptions -- S Darrick Forrest (4)
Arizona:
- Passing Yards -- QB Kyler Murray (2,368)
- Passing TDs -- QB Kyler Murray (14)
- Rushing Yards -- RB James Connor (782)
- Rushing TDs -- RB James Connor (7)
- Receiving Yards -- WR DeAndre Hopkins (717)
- Receiving TDs -- TE Zach Ertz (4)
- Tackles -- S Budda Baker (111)
- Sacks -- DE J.J. Watt (12.5)
- Interceptions -- CB Marco Wilson (3)
TEAM STATS
Washington:
- Total offense -- 20th (330.3) YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 24th (18.9 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 21st (204.2 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- 26th (48)
- Rushing offense -- 12th (126.1 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- T-25th (35.2%)
- Total defense -- 3rd (304.6 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 9th (20.2 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 4th (191.3 YPG)
- Sacks -- 12th (43)
- Rushing defense -- 11th (113.3 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 1st (31,9%)
- Time of possession -- 1st (33:05)
- Turnover differential -- T-26th (-5)
Arizona:
- Total offense --22nd (323.5 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 21st (20.0 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 18th (213.3 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- T-25th (46)
- Rushing offense -- 22nd (110.2 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- T-25th (35.2%)
- Total defense -- 21st (348.9 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 31st (26.4 PPG)
- Passing defense --24th (230.3 YPG)
- Sacks -- T-23rd (36)
- Rushing defense -- 14th (118.6 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 28th (42.9%)
- Time of possession -- 14th (29:50)
- Turnover differential -- T-26th (-5)