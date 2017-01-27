Kirk Cousins Happy To Keep Continuity With Matt Cavanaugh

Even while quarterback Kirk Cousins remains uncertain about his future with the Redskins, he explained Friday between Pro Bowl practices in Orlando, Fla., that Cavanaugh's promotion was a helpful and practical move, not just for himself, but for the entire organization.

"I love the fact that we're not starting over," Cousins said. "We've learned a certain way of doing things for a couple of years now and with Coach Cav as the coordinator, we'll be able to keep that rolling, as opposed to having to start all over with a brand new system and terminology and philosophy."

Certainly working under Cavanaugh directly for the past two years also brings another level of comfortability for Cousins, who, in two years as the team's starting quarterback, has progressed and developed at a record-breaking rate.

Cousins appreciates Cavanaugh's history and experience in the league – playing for 13 seasons and coaching for even longer – and knows he'll continue to receive the same kind of mentoring from the past two years.

"When he came in in 2015 he helped right away with defining some of the reads and what I would be thinking about and what I would be looking at when I'm actually under center and dropping back," Cousins said. "So, I think he's helped clarify some of the gray area in our offense.