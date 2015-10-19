Kirk Cousins: 'I Have To Stay Positive'

"He looked to the right side initially and they clamped it down," Gruden said. "It was just a basic stick route with our number two and number three receivers and I think they both were covered. ..That's tough. He's not the only quarterback in history that's made a poor decision or a poor throw and it won't be the last time he does it. He's a young quarterback and he'll learn from it. We all will."

Later in the quarter, with the Redskins trailing 27-13, Cousins tried to connect with Jamison Crowder on a deep pass that Marcus Gilchrist was able to read for a pick.

"I felt like we needed a shot play to get back in the game," Cousins said. "I felt like we needed to take something and try to put one out there. Obviously, we didn't like the results. That was one where earlier in the game or when you're in a tighter game, you'd never force it down the field like that, but in the situation, I started to feel like maybe I needed to push it down the field more and see if we could get a spark."

As the Redskins prepare for a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team coming off their Bye Week on Sunday at FedExField, Cousins said improving on his "situational awareness" will be key.

"When you look at the first interception, it was 2nd-and-8, backed up in our own territory," Cousins said. "You can play conservatively and throw the ball out of bounds. I think there's a level of maybe I'm trying to find a completion as many times as I possibly can, where the better option is to not try to find a completion if you don't see one and find an incompletion out of bounds. Situational awareness would be the answer to your question. That comes with time. That comes with playing and experience. It's something I do believe I will improve upon and can improve upon."

