News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Kirk Cousins: 'I Have To Stay Positive'

Oct 19, 2015 at 07:26 AM
kirk_cousins_jets_dropback_615_255.jpg

After a second straight week in which he threw two interceptions in a loss, it'd be easy for Kirk Cousins to get down on himself -- but he won't.

Even in hard times and situations that go against him, Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins knows he needs to remain confident.

Redskins-Jets Highlights (2015, Week 6)

Check out these top photos from the Washington Redskins' 2015 Week 6 matchup against the New York Jets Oct. 18, 2015, at MetLife Stadium.

No Title
1 / 170
No Title
2 / 170
No Title
3 / 170
No Title
4 / 170
No Title
5 / 170
No Title
6 / 170
No Title
7 / 170
No Title
8 / 170
No Title
9 / 170
No Title
10 / 170
No Title
11 / 170
No Title
12 / 170
No Title
13 / 170
No Title
14 / 170
No Title
15 / 170
No Title
16 / 170
No Title
17 / 170
No Title
18 / 170
No Title
19 / 170
No Title
20 / 170
No Title
21 / 170
No Title
22 / 170
No Title
23 / 170
No Title
24 / 170
No Title
25 / 170
No Title
26 / 170
No Title
27 / 170
No Title
28 / 170
No Title
29 / 170
No Title
30 / 170
No Title
31 / 170
No Title
32 / 170
No Title
33 / 170
No Title
34 / 170
No Title
35 / 170
No Title
36 / 170
No Title
37 / 170
No Title
38 / 170
No Title
39 / 170
No Title
40 / 170
No Title
41 / 170
No Title
42 / 170
No Title
43 / 170
No Title
44 / 170
No Title
45 / 170
No Title
46 / 170
No Title
47 / 170
No Title
48 / 170
No Title
49 / 170
No Title
50 / 170
No Title
51 / 170
No Title
52 / 170
No Title
53 / 170
No Title
54 / 170
No Title
55 / 170
No Title
56 / 170
No Title
57 / 170
No Title
58 / 170
No Title
59 / 170
No Title
60 / 170
No Title
61 / 170
No Title
62 / 170
No Title
63 / 170
No Title
64 / 170
No Title
65 / 170
No Title
66 / 170
No Title
67 / 170
No Title
68 / 170
No Title
69 / 170
No Title
70 / 170
No Title
71 / 170
No Title
72 / 170
No Title
73 / 170
No Title
74 / 170
No Title
75 / 170
No Title
76 / 170
No Title
77 / 170
No Title
78 / 170
No Title
79 / 170
No Title
80 / 170
No Title
81 / 170
No Title
82 / 170
No Title
83 / 170
No Title
84 / 170
No Title
85 / 170
No Title
86 / 170
No Title
87 / 170
No Title
88 / 170
No Title
89 / 170
No Title
90 / 170
No Title
91 / 170
No Title
92 / 170
No Title
93 / 170
No Title
94 / 170
No Title
95 / 170
No Title
96 / 170
No Title
97 / 170
No Title
98 / 170
No Title
99 / 170
No Title
100 / 170
No Title
101 / 170
No Title
102 / 170
No Title
103 / 170
No Title
104 / 170
No Title
105 / 170
No Title
106 / 170
No Title
107 / 170
No Title
108 / 170
No Title
109 / 170
No Title
110 / 170
No Title
111 / 170
No Title
112 / 170
No Title
113 / 170
No Title
114 / 170
No Title
115 / 170
No Title
116 / 170
No Title
117 / 170
No Title
118 / 170
No Title
119 / 170
No Title
120 / 170
No Title
121 / 170
No Title
122 / 170
No Title
123 / 170
No Title
124 / 170
No Title
125 / 170
No Title
126 / 170
No Title
127 / 170
No Title
128 / 170
No Title
129 / 170
No Title
130 / 170
No Title
131 / 170
No Title
132 / 170
No Title
133 / 170
No Title
134 / 170
No Title
135 / 170
No Title
136 / 170
No Title
137 / 170
No Title
138 / 170
No Title
139 / 170
No Title
140 / 170
No Title
141 / 170
No Title
142 / 170
No Title
143 / 170
No Title
144 / 170
No Title
145 / 170
No Title
146 / 170
No Title
147 / 170
No Title
148 / 170
No Title
149 / 170
No Title
150 / 170
No Title
151 / 170
No Title
152 / 170
No Title
153 / 170
No Title
154 / 170
No Title
155 / 170
No Title
156 / 170
No Title
157 / 170
No Title
158 / 170
No Title
159 / 170
No Title
160 / 170
No Title
161 / 170
No Title
162 / 170
No Title
163 / 170
No Title
164 / 170
No Title
165 / 170
No Title
166 / 170
No Title
167 / 170
No Title
168 / 170
No Title
169 / 170
No Title
170 / 170
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Sunday's game against the New York Jets provided some of those moments, as he threw two interceptions in a difficult third quarter for the Redskins that would swing momentum away from them.

"If I start to doubt [my ability], then I'm not going to ever be able to get to the level I want to go," Cousins said after the game. "I just have to keep going and learn from the mistakes. The key is to identify what's the issue and get it corrected. The more I play, the more I learn. If I start to question or doubt, I might as well throw in the towel. I have to stay positive and keep working and keep believing."

The Redskins entered the second half up 13-10, highlighted by a two-yard touchdown grab by Pierre Garçon in the second quarter.

Garçon would use a quick step to get inside of Darrelle Revis for the score.

But that would be the only offensive touchdown the Redskins would get on the afternoon.

On the Redskins' first possession of the third quarter, on 2nd-and-8 from their own 23-yard line, Cousins dropped back, trying to read the defense and see if any receivers were open for him.

Finding nothing downfield, Cousins looked to his left, seeing Ryan Grant near the sideline.

But instead of hitting the second-year Tulane product, Cousins underthrew him, and Revis was right there, able to get his third interception of the season.

"I felt like my options to the right were covered and I thought to run it," Cousins said. "I didn't feel like I had a window to run it and essentially I need to just throw it away. I need to just put it in the bleachers and put it over Ryan Grant's head. That's something that was disappointing."

Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said "that was a tough play."

"He looked to the right side initially and they clamped it down," Gruden said. "It was just a basic stick route with our number two and number three receivers and I think they both were covered. ..That's tough. He's not the only quarterback in history that's made a poor decision or a poor throw and it won't be the last time he does it. He's a young quarterback and he'll learn from it. We all will."

Later in the quarter, with the Redskins trailing 27-13, Cousins tried to connect with Jamison Crowder on a deep pass that Marcus Gilchrist was able to read for a pick.

"I felt like we needed a shot play to get back in the game," Cousins said. "I felt like we needed to take something and try to put one out there. Obviously, we didn't like the results. That was one where earlier in the game or when you're in a tighter game, you'd never force it down the field like that, but in the situation, I started to feel like maybe I needed to push it down the field more and see if we could get a spark."

As the Redskins prepare for a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team coming off their Bye Week on Sunday at FedExField, Cousins said improving on his "situational awareness" will be key.

"When you look at the first interception, it was 2nd-and-8, backed up in our own territory," Cousins said. "You can play conservatively and throw the ball out of bounds. I think there's a level of maybe I'm trying to find a completion as many times as I possibly can, where the better option is to not try to find a completion if you don't see one and find an incompletion out of bounds. Situational awareness would be the answer to your question. That comes with time. That comes with playing and experience. It's something I do believe I will improve upon and can improve upon."

.

.

.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Commanders select Christian Holmes with No. 240 overall pick

The Oklahoma State cornerback garnered All-Big 12 honors in 2021. 
news

Commanders select Sam Howell with No. 144 overall pick

Howell was named a Manning Award finalist and has shown he can be a dual threat.
news

Commanders select Brian Robinson Jr. with the No. 98 overall pick

Robinson's rushing earned him spots in the Alabama record books.
news

Washington selects Jahan Dotson with 16th pick

Penn State WR is the first-ever pick of the Commanders era.
Advertising